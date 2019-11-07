Kate Middleton Chose a Very Special Accessory to Complete Her All-Blue Look at Charity Launch

Kate Middleton had the perfect accessories in her jewelry box to complement her dark blue ensemble.

The royal mom and Prince William stepped out together on Thursday morning to support the launch of a new organization tackling the response to disasters in the U.K. Kate, 37, wore a new belted dress by Emilia Wickstead, one of her go-to designers, with Jimmy Choo pumps for the occasion.

And when her hair, worn loose in her signature blowout, was tousled by the wind or casually tucked behind her ears, royal fans noticed that Kate was wearing sapphire and diamond earrings that once belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. Although they featured a double sapphire drop when worn by Diana, Kate has modernized the pieces by opting to use just one of the blue jewels.

The earrings, which the Duchess of Cambridge was worn multiple times since her marriage to Prince William in 2011, goes perfectly with Kate’s sapphire and diamond engagement ring, which was also Diana’s.

Prince William and Prince Harry inherited their mother’s amazing jewelry collection and very little of it has since been seen in public. Now that they are married, and their wives are going to more formal events alongside their husbands, jewelry experts suggest that the public will see more.

Meghan Markle has also been wearing pieces from Princess Diana’s jewelry box since her May 2018 royal wedding, including an aquamarine ring (a gift for Diana from a friend to wear in place of her engagement ring after her divorce from Prince Charles in 1996) and a pair of gold butterfly earrings.

Kate also a poppy brooch for today’s outing to symbolize Remembrance Day. The artificial flower that has been used since 1921 to commemorate military members who have died in war. The poppy symbol is believed to have come from the poem “In Flanders Fields” by John McCrae, a poem about World War I that includes a memorable line about fields of poppies.

The royal mom appeared to be wearing her Women of the First World War poppy brooch. Each brooch comes with a certificate commemorating the life of a woman who lost her life as a direct result of the First World War.