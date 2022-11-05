Kate Middleton Roots on England at Rugby League World Cup Quarterfinals Match

Kate Middleton is hoping to be England's lucky charm as the men's team takes on Papua New Guinea in the Rugby League World Cup quarterfinals.

The Princess of Wales headed to DW Stadium in Wigan, England, on Saturday to watch the match live, showing up in a long red coat with a turtleneck sweater underneath, which she accessorized with a pair of burgundy boots.

Paul Currie/Shutterstock

She also sported a crimson poppy pin, which is a floral badge typically worn in November for the United Kingdom's Remembrance Day on Nov. 11, in honor of military troops who died in combat.

Ahead of the game, Kate, 40, spoke with representatives from groups who have played an integral part in the delivery of the RLWC2021 Social Impact Programme. Launched in June 2018, the program has aimed to provide a tangible positive impact to local communities, primarily focusing on the tournament's host towns and cities to increase opportunities for people to access rugby and promote positive mental health.

OLI SCARFF/AFP /AFP via Getty

Kate then proceeded to the pitch to meet the England and Papua New Guinea teams. She also joined a minute of non-silence, held to mark the tournament's Movember Mental Fitness Match Day. Unifying the whole stadium, the moment aimed to combat the damaging impact that silence can have on men's mental health.

Kate also met members of the England Women's Rugby League team during halftime, following their match against Canada.

The Rugby League World Cup 2022 marks a breakthrough moment in the history of the tournament, with the men's, women's, and wheelchair World Cup competitions being staged alongside one another for the first time.

Paul Currie/Shutterstock

Earlier this year, Kate became the new royal patron of the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League. She was given the patronage by Queen Elizabeth after the role was previously held by her brother-in-law, Prince Harry. It marked the first of Prince Harry's former patronages to be redistributed to another member of the royal family after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their roles as senior working royals and gave up their involvement with numerous U.K. charities and organizations.

In February, Kate made her debut in her new rugby role by visiting Twickenham Stadium to meet players, coaches, and referees from the men's and women's squads as they prepared for the Six Nations Championships. She even participated in a line-out play, where a player can be hoisted in the air by their teammates to receive a ball after it goes out of the field of play.

MARTIN RICKETT/POOL/AFP via Getty

Kate couldn't help but laugh as she was lifted, showing off her athletic abilities by expertly catching the ball and passing it to a player down below — and she was praised with cheers and applause following the successful play.

Kate's new role, which previously belonged to her brother-in-law Prince Harry, 38, also set up a husband vs. wife sports rivalry in the household, as Prince William is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union.

Despite supporting opposing teams, the couple was in the stands for the England vs. Wales Six Nations game at Twickenham Stadium in February, bringing along son Prince George, 9. Kate walked away with the bragging rights, as England won the match 23-19.

Kate Middleton. Karwai Tang/WireImage

It's common for the Prince and Princess of Wales to send messages of support to England's sports teams. Over the summer, Prince William, 40, enlisted daughter Princess Charlotte, 7, to to wish their country's soccer team, the Lionesses, luck in a video message ahead of their Euro 2020 final match against Germany.

"We both want to wish the Lionesses the best of luck tonight. You've done amazingly well in the competition, and we're rooting for you all the way!" Willam said before Charlotte added, "Good luck! I hope you win. Bye!"

OLI SCARFF/AFP /AFP via Getty

It worked — England won the tournament, and Prince William was there to help present the trophy.