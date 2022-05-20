The royals' almost identical outfits differ in one major way

Royal Double Take! Kate Middleton Channels Queen Máxima of the Netherlands on the Top Gun Red Carpet

Kate Middleton stole the show at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere in London.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, hit the red carpet on Thursday in a black-and-white column off-the-shoulder gown by Roland Mouret. The fashionable look was clearly made for royalty. Queen Máxima of the Netherlands wore an almost identical ensemble to an event in 2017.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Dutch royal, who is married to King Willem-Alexander, wowed in a similar shoulderless monochrome number by Roland Mouret when she stepped out in Amsterdam for a concert in Sept. 2017.

And while the two outfits appear to be the same, Máxima's is actually a chic jumpsuit.

Queen Maxima of The Netherlands dressed in an jumpsuit from designer Rouland Mouret attends the opening of the new season of the Concertgebouw orchestra on September 14, 2017 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Queen Maxima | Credit: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty

The royal women have more than just their fashion sense in common. They are both mothers of three. Máxima, 51, and King Willem-Alexander have three daughters: Princess Amalia, 18, Princess Alexia, 16, and Princess Ariane, 15. Kate and Prince William are parents to Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

As the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for the Top Gun premiere, their children had a quiet night at home.

the UK premiere of Top Gun: Maverick at the Odeon Leicester Square, central London Prince William and Kate Middleton

While chatting with some children at the event, Kate was heard explaining why the couple's three children didn't tag along for the red carpet moment.

"It's a school night," she said.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!