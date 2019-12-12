Kate Middleton Channels Fellow Royal Grace Kelly at Palace Party — See the Side-by-Side Pics!

Kate Middleton‘s latest look combined Hollywood glamour and royal elegance — just like Monaco’s Princess Grace!

The royal mom joined Queen Elizabeth, Prince William and other members of the royal family at the annual Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday evening. Although she usually opts for light-colored gowns for such occasions, Kate stunned in a blue velvet dress with long sleeves by Alexander McQueen (her wedding dress designer!).

The dress immediately drew comparisons to another royal: Princess Grace of Monaco, formerly Grace Kelly, who wore a very similar look. Although Grace’s dress lacked Kate’s long sleeves, the gowns had nearly identical sweetheart V-necklines that give an off-the-shoulder feel and glam appeal.

Both royal women also rocked statement drop earrings to complement their ensembles. Kate wore her hair in an elegant updo, showing off her statement earrings and necklace, the Nizam of Hyderabad necklace which she previously wore in February 2014.

Image zoom Kate Middleton; Grace Kelly Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty; Howell Conant/© Bob Adelman Books

Image zoom Kate Middleton Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Of course, Kate did add an extra touch of sparkle to her look: the Cambridge Lover’s Knot tiara, a favorite of Princess Diana’s that Kate has worn on several occasions over the years.

RELATED: See the Top 10 Royal Moments of the Decade: Weddings, Royal Babies and a Family Member Who ‘Quit’

Image zoom Kate Middleton Victoria Jones/PA Wire

This isn’t the first time Kate emulated Princess Grace’s style. Many saw similarities between the Duchess of Cambridge’s bridal gown from her 2011 wedding to Prince William with Princess Grace’s wedding dress from her 1956 nuptials. Both dresses featured a lovely lace bodice and full skirt.

Image zoom Grace Kelly; Kate Middleton Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty; Chris Jackson/Getty

The royal parents were helping Queen Elizabeth, who chose a gown by her go-to dressmaker Angela Kelly and the Vladimir tiara with emerald and diamond drops, host a special reception for diplomats at Buckingham Palace.

The evening party is one of the highlights of the royal year and a pre-Christmas tradition. The Queen, 93, hosts around 1,000 guests for the white tie bash.

Men wear tailcoats and women are in long gowns as the party moves through several of the magnificent state rooms of the palace including the State Dining, the Blue Drawing and the White Drawing rooms.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

It is the sixth time William and Kate, both 37, have attended the annual party.