Kate Middleton Channeled Princess Diana's Floral Style for Princess Charlotte's First Day of School

Kate Middleton chose a summery pattern for her back to school look — and the stylish ensemble was very reminiscent of another royal mom.

Princess Kate, still sporting her summer tan, escorted 4-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte to her first day of school at Thomas’s Battersea in a floral dress by Michael Kors belted at the waist. The outfit has been in Kate’s closet for over a year — she also wore it to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s wedding rehearsal in May 2018!

The look was very similar to a dress worn by Princess Diana in summer 1992, when she was photographed leaving St. Mary’s Hospital after visiting a friend. Prince Harry and Prince William’s mom also opted for a flower patterned ensemble in pink with a belted waist (although the belt is easy to miss — it’s the same exact pattern as the dress!).

This isn’t the first time Princess Diana’s taste in floral fashion has influenced Kate.

Kate channeled Diana in a floral Prada dress during a walk through the all-white garden created in Diana’s memory outside of her former home (and Prince William and Kate’s current one), Kensington Palace, on the 20th anniversary of Diana’s tragic death in a car crash in Paris.

The green floral dress was similar to a dress Diana wore in 1981 during a rehearsal for her wedding to Prince Charles at St. Paul’s Cathedral.

Kate’s flowy dress was the perfect place for Princess Charlotte to hide behind when experiencing some first day of school nerves. The typically confident and scene-stealing royal noticeably held back as she held onto her mom with both hands during her walk to the school’s entrance with dad Prince William and brother Prince George by her side.

While Queen Elizabeth’s children grew up in a “nanny-dominated world,” Princess Diana made it a point to give her two sons as normal a childhood as possible despite their royal roles. They would be seen on the regular outings kids take, from trips to the amusement park to McDonald’s.

Diana also made sure to spend lots of time with her boys, even bringing a nearly 1-year-old William on tour, a first for a royal baby.

William and Kate followed Princess Diana’s lead when they took George on tour Down Under when he was just 9 months old, and brought Princess Charlotte along to Canada when she was just 2. Harry and Meghan Markle will do the same this fall when they bring Archie, born May 6, on their royal tour of Africa.

“This will be their first official tour as a family!” they announced on Instagram, in another contemporary twist.