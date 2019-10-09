Kate Middleton Just Carried the Chanel Bag of Our Dreams, So We Found 5 Lookalikes for Less

When Kate Middleton steps out wearing the perfect fall ensemble, you know it’s time to officially lean into the season and break out your autumn best. The Duchess of Cambridge visited the Natural History Museum in London wearing a super chic look that’s giving us major fall outfit inspo. From her romantic burgundy Warehouse sweater with scallop details to her olive green Jigsaw culottes (a British retailer which is featured in Meghan Markle’s recent charity capsule collection for Smart Works) to her elegant aubergine pumps from Tod’s, Kate’s look is everything we aspire to wear this season.

Image zoom Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool/Getty

Besides Kate’s gorgeous mix of earthy hues and jewel tone pieces, we also couldn’t help but find ourselves drooling over her deep purple Chanel handbag. A stunning top-handle silhouette with classic Chanel quilting in a beautiful plum hue, Kate’s bag is the ultimate fall accessory. But since Chanel bags cost upwards of thousands of dollars, we decided to find some affordable alternatives to add to our wardrobes. Starting at just $30, we picked out five super similar plum handbags to get Kate’s look for way less.

Scroll down to shop five fabulous fall handbags inspired by Kate’s Chanel bag.

Buy It! Pink Haley Lola Quilted Velvet Crossbody Bag, $29.97 (orig. $59); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! T Tahari Reese Leather Top Handle Bag, $159.60 (orig. $228); macys.com

Buy It! The Small Cat Classic Crocodile Lady Handbag, $48.09; amazon.com

Buy It! Kate Spade New York Romy Croc-Embossed Leather Top Handle Bag, $328; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Bebe Sophia Crossbody Bag in Berry, $45; macys.com