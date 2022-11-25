Kate Middleton Champions Early Childhood Development for 'Healthier and Happier Society' in Op-Ed

"They are, after all, our future," Kate Middleton wrote in an op-ed for The Telegraph, advocating for early childhood development and mental health

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Published on November 25, 2022 07:52 PM
Catherine, Princess of Wales, Patron of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance, visits Colham Manor Children's Centre
Kate Middleton. Photo: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Kate Middleton is spreading awareness of early childhood development and mental health.

In an op-ed published Friday by The Telegraph, the Princess of Wales, 40, pleaded to do "everything we can to nurture our children" in the first five years of their lives, which she said are the "most preventative years."

"Over the past 10 years, talking to a wide range of experts about how we deal with societal issues, like poor mental and physical health, I have become more and more sure of one thing: if we are going to create a healthier and happier society for future generations, we must start by understanding and acknowledging the unique importance of the first five years of life," Middleton wrote.

She explained that people develop core foundations during those fundamental years, shaping how they thrive as adults. Middleton cited homelessness, violence and addiction as perpetuating poor mental health.

"We have an incredible opportunity," she wrote. "Armed with all we now know as a result of the work of dedicated scientists, researchers and practitioners, to make a huge difference to the mental and physical health of generations to come."

"That is why I am determined to continue to shine a light on this issue and to do everything I can to secure much greater focus on those first crucial few years for the youngest members of our society - they are, after all, our future," Middleton concluded.

Middleton has long been an advocate for mental health, helping children specifically through her nonprofit Place2Be, in addition to helping provide mental health resources during the COVID-19 pandemic and providing support to frontline workers.

In January, Middleton celebrated a milestone for her Heads Together campaign, which she launched in 2019 with Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, after the 24/7 free text messaging support service surpassed one million conversations.

