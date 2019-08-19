Kate Middleton Celebrates World Photography Day by Honoring 9-Year-Old Boy's 'Fantastic' Photos

Image zoom Josh Evans and Kate Middleton Chris Jackson/Getty

Kate Middleton has proven to be talented with a camera (her favorite subjects are her three adorable children!), but she’s celebrating World Photography Day by showing the view of someone else’s lens.

The royal mom met 9-year-old Josh Evans in June when she joined young people from her patronage Action for Children in workshops run by the Royal Photographic Society. The aspiring shutterbug was so enthusiastic about learning the new skills that he couldn’t put the camera down, even when the group got together for a photo.

In a post on Kensington Palace’s official Instagram page, some of Josh’s photography work was shared in honor of World Photography Day. The shots included a close-up of water on a leaf, a singular flower in a field of green and a fake lizard perched on a branch.

“Today is #WorldPhotographyDay 📸 when we celebrate the art, craft, science and history of photography,” the office of Kate and Prince William captioned the post. “Photography can provide a universal language 💬 for anyone to express themselves and release their thoughts and feelings.”

The office added, “Among the children The Duchess met at the workshop was Josh, aged 9 — and this World Photography Day we’re excited to share some of Josh’s images that he took that day. Swipe ⬅️ to take a closer look. Fantastic work 👏 Josh!”

During some one-on-one time with Kate during the photography workshop, Josh took photos of the local surroundings, including a brown leaf set in a puddle.

“Oh wow, you’ve got a real talent there. That’s really good,” Kate, 37, told him. “Do you like taking artsy pictures like that? I think you are very good. You should definitely keep it up.”

Josh told reporters, “I didn’t know who she was, but she wanted to see my pictures. I still don’t know who she is, but she asked me my favorite picture and I showed her the picture I took in the garden of the leaf in the puddle.”

His mother Natasha Evans, 37, joked about her son not knowing the royal mom: “It didn’t matter to Josh. He gets on with everyone, but in a few years’ time when he sees the pictures of him and Kate, he’ll know how important today was.”

Josh Evans and Kate Middleton

Josh Evans and Kate Middleton

Kate, who dubbed herself an “enthusiastic amateur photographer,” is something of an art buff: She studied art history at the University of St. Andrews — where she met Prince William. Photography was also the focus of her thesis in school.

“The Duchess has a longstanding interest in photography, and her patronage will further highlight the beneficial impact that art and creativity can have on emotional wellbeing, particularly for children and young people,” Kate’s office said in the Instagram post.

Kate Middleton

These days, she frequently shares the gorgeous photos she takes of her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. From birthday portraits to first day of school photos, Kate has been documenting all of her family’s big moments.