Kate Middleton Celebrates U.K. Mother's Day with Sweet Post Featuring All 3 Kids — See the Photo!

"Happy Mother's Day from our family to yours ❤️," the Princess of Wales captioned an Instagram post, which sees her sitting in a tree beside Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

By
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice

Nicholas Rice is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks.

Published on March 19, 2023 10:29 AM
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cp99RBWtx_V/?hl=en. Matt Porteous
Photo: Matt Porteous

Happy Mother's Day, Kate Middleton!

In honor of the annual holiday, which is known as "Mothering Sunday" and celebrated in the U.K. this year on March 19, the Princess of Wales, 41, shared a sweet photo of herself and her three kids on the joint Instagram page she shares with husband Prince William.

"Happy Mother's Day from our family to yours ❤️," Kate captioned the post, which sees her sitting in a tree beside Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

In the image, taken by photographer Matt Porteous, Kate wears a white shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers. Prince George, 9, was captured sporting a blue polo T-shirt and black shorts, while brother Prince Louis, 4, complimented him in a striped polo T-shirt and blue shorts. Princess Charlotte, 7, meanwhile, donned a jean jumper dress.

In a second photo shared, Kate can be seen holding Prince Louis in her arms as she smiles down at her youngest child.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cp99RBWtx_V/?hl=en. Matt Porteous
Matt Porteous

The image used Sunday appears to have been taken at the same time as the photo that was used in the family's 2022 Christmas card.

That image, which shows the five family members holding hands and dressed casually for a sunny stroll, was captured at their country home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall, which is part of the royal family's Sandringham estate, and is where Kate is said to feel most at home.

"Sharing a new picture of the family for this year's Christmas card!" they captioned the snap on social media at the time.

The year prior, Prince William, 40, and Princess Kate chose a previously unseen photo showing them posed with their kids during a private family trip to Jordan.

This year's Mothering Sunday celebrations come about as final plans for King Charles' coronation, which will take place on May 6, are being made.

The Times reported this week that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis "are expected to join their parents" and be on "public display" in a horse-drawn carriage as it leaves Westminster Abbey at the end of the crowning ceremony.

While there has been speculation that Prince George will have a role in the service as second in line to the throne, it hasn't been officially confirmed whether he, Princess Charlotte or Prince Louis will be at the historic event.

PEOPLE understands that the Prince and Princess of Wales are still considering what, if any, part their children will play. The details featured in The Times story are based on a rehearsal document seen by the publication.

There is some precedent for Prince George and Princess Charlotte (who will turn 8 just a few days before the coronation) to appear in the procession, as they took part in the funeral of their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth in September. Prince Louis was not seen in public on the day of the funeral.

