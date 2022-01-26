Kate Middleton Honors Success of Mental Health Service She Started with William, Harry and Meghan

The 24/7 text messaging support service Shout has taken more than one million conversations with those in need

Kate Middleton is marking a mental health service's milestone.

The royal visited Shout on Wednesday to mark the mental health text service reaching more than one million conversations with those in need. The 24/7 free text messaging support service was launched in 2019 by Prince William and Kate alongside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle through their Heads Together campaign.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Upon her arrival, Kate, 40, met clinical supervisors, volunteers and fundraisers to thank them for their invaluable efforts to ensure that vital mental health support is available across the U.K. at any time of the day or night. She also heard how the service is inviting members of the public to become Shout Volunteers and viewed a demonstration of the platform before joining a group of volunteers to hear about their experiences.

"Having met some of the incredible volunteers today to hear their stories and see how they facilitate conversations, it's obvious how their empathetic approach helps people feel safe, calm and listened to," Kate said on Twitter following the outing.

"Mental health support and resources across the UK have made significant strides over the last decade. @GiveUsAShout, through its 24/7 text messaging service, has been a huge contributor and consistent support for children, young people & adults during their most difficult times," she added.

kate middleton Credit: ALASTAIR GRANT/POOL/AFP via Getty

Shout has seen usage on its platform increase by 140% since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was revealed in 2020 that Prince William became a volunteer counselor for the platform, acting as one of more than 2,500 crisis volunteers who are trained to support those in need.

kate middleton Credit: ALASTAIR GRANT/POOL/AFP via Getty

In March 2021, the royal couple spoke with the parents of a 12-year-old boy who had been suffering severe anxiety during the pandemic. Standing on a bridge one day, the boy — who was identified as "Jack" to protect his anonymity — decided to end his life. But then he turned to the U.K.'s free crisis service SHOUT 85258 service, and the texts helped bring him back from the brink.

"We have no doubt that what happened between our son and SHOUT when he stood on that bridge was enough to save his life," the boy's father, whose identity is also being kept anonymous, told William and Kate in a video call.

kate middleton Kate Middleton | Credit: ALASTAIR GRANT/POOL/AFP via Getty

Kate said, "I can't imagine as parents ourselves what it's been like for you, and it's every parent's worst nightmare is receiving the call that you did on that night."