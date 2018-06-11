Casual Kate! This Is What Kate Middleton Wears When the Tiara Comes Off

While Kate Middleton is no stranger to custom-made designer pieces, she also makes the occasional off-the-rack piece look absolutely regal. She did exactly that on Sunday while attending Prince William‘s charity polo match in Gloucester, England with her kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

One day after wearing a bespoke Alexander McQueen dress to Trooping the Colour, Kate, 36, wore a light blue, off-the-shoulder dress with white pinstripes that’s available at Zara (for now!) for only $70. The royal mom paired the sundress with a crisp white tote and a pair of neutral Russell and Bromley wedges, which she was still able to jog in when she ran to congratulate William, 35, after his game at Beaufort Polo Club.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Kate — who is still on maternity leave since welcoming baby No. 3, Prince Louis, on April 23 — looked comfortable as she sprawled out on the grass with George, 4, and Charlotte, 3.

Her two older children ran and played around on the sidelines as dad competed in the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy. Charlotte sat sweetly on her mother’s lap and had Kate laughing when the little princess attempted a headstand on the grass like her older cousins.

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

George, meanwhile, stayed entertained by playing with a rainbow slinky.

Get similar styles to Kate’s dress and espadrilles below.

Buy It! H&M dress, $49.99; hm.com

Buy It! Charles Henry dress, $94; nordstrom.com

Buy It! BB Dakota dress, $105; shopbop.com

Buy It! Soludos espadrilles, $94.94; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Soludos espadrilles, $85; zappos.com