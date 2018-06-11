Kate Middleton Just Proved She Can Do Anything in a Pair of Sky-High Wedges: See the Photos!

Whether she’s playing cricket, chasing after her kids or making her post-baby debut, Kate Middleton can literally do anything in a pair of heels.

On Sunday, the royal mom of three proved her prowess for navigating any terrain in wedges during Prince William’s charity polo match. Kate effortlessly sprinted down a grassy hill to congratulate William and his team after the game in her 3-inch espadrille wedges.

This wasn’t the first time Kate put her wedges to the test. In April 2016, she played cricket in 4-inches wedges during the couple’s royal tour of India. And she didn’t hold back!

Kate Middleton Antony Jones/Getty Images

Kate Middleton Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Kate hopped several feet off the ground and ran around the field as she got in on the action during a friendly match with local children.

Kate Middleton in India in 2016 Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kate Middleton in India in 2016 Danny Martindale/WireImage

And in 2014, she ran on Manly Beach during her tour in Australia, proving that the sand was no match for her sky-high Stuart Weitzman wedges.

Kate Middleton at Manly Beach in Sydney, Australia, in 2014 WILLIAM WEST/AFP/Getty Images

Of course, even royals can’t avoid the risks that come with wearing high heels! Kate got her black stiletto heel caught in a grate during a royal outing in February. But the pesky metal drain didn’t slow her down. The royal mom, who was about seven months pregnant at the time, kept her balance — and her shoe!

Kate Middleton in February 2018 Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Of course, one of her most impressive heel-wearing moments came in April, when (for the third time!) Kate made her post-baby debut just hours after giving birth on the steps of St. Mary’s Hospital.

Kate emerged from the Lindo Wing in a red Jenny Packham dress (shop a similar style here and here), which she paired with nude heels. The royal mom had just given birth to Prince Louis seven hours prior to her glam debut.