Kate Middleton Just Proved She Can Do Anything in a Pair of Sky-High Wedges: See the Photos!

Whether she’s playing cricket, chasing after her kids or making her post-baby debut, Kate Middleton can literally do anything in a pair of heels.
On Sunday, the royal mom of three proved her prowess for navigating any terrain in wedges during Prince William’s charity polo match. Kate effortlessly sprinted down a grassy hill to congratulate William and his team after the game in her 3-inch espadrille wedges.
This wasn’t the first time Kate put her wedges to the test. In April 2016, she played cricket in 4-inches wedges during the couple’s royal tour of India. And she didn’t hold back!
Kate hopped several feet off the ground and ran around the field as she got in on the action during a friendly match with local children.
And in 2014, she ran on Manly Beach during her tour in Australia, proving that the sand was no match for her sky-high Stuart Weitzman wedges.
Of course, even royals can’t avoid the risks that come with wearing high heels! Kate got her black stiletto heel caught in a grate during a royal outing in February. But the pesky metal drain didn’t slow her down. The royal mom, who was about seven months pregnant at the time, kept her balance — and her shoe!
Of course, one of her most impressive heel-wearing moments came in April, when (for the third time!) Kate made her post-baby debut just hours after giving birth on the steps of St. Mary’s Hospital.
Kate emerged from the Lindo Wing in a red Jenny Packham dress (shop a similar style here and here), which she paired with nude heels. The royal mom had just given birth to Prince Louis seven hours prior to her glam debut.