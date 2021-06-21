Future Queens Kate Middleton and Camilla Show Their Support for Families with Vulnerable Children

The royal women are raising awareness for Children's Hospice Week following an "especially tough and frightening" year

Kate Middleton and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are raising awareness for Children's Hospice Week following an "especially tough and frightening" year for families with vulnerable kids.

Kate, the royal patron of East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH), asked everyone to join her "in thanking the U.K.'s 54 children's hospices and their incredible staff for the life-changing care they provide" in a letter to mark the week.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The last year has been a difficult one for everyone, and especially tough and frightening for families with seriously ill children," she said. "Many started shielding long before others, worrying about the pandemic and what it might mean for their child."

The theme for this year's Children's Hospice Week is "Pushed to the Limits," recognizing how hard the past year has been for these families.

"Children's hospices are a lifeline, and I have been privileged to see first-hand the remarkable work they do," Kate, 39, continued. "They give families the care and time they need to make treasured lifelong memories - the chance to be parents, not carers. Vitally, they are also there when it is time to say goodbye, making sure a family has privacy and dignity so they can grieve together, and are able to receive support for as long as they need it."

Camilla, 73, also shared a message of support to mark the week and praise caregivers. Both Camilla and Prince Charles, 72, are patrons of children's hospice charities, including Tŷ Hafan, Helen & Douglas House, Children's HospiceSW and the Roald Dahl Charity.

"Once again, it is Children's Hospice Week, so I wanted to send a message to all the families across the country who are caring for terminally ill babies, children and young people," Camilla said. "You face enormous, heart-breaking challenges and you are much in my thoughts and prayers."

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall | Credit: Paul Grover - WPA Pool/Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!