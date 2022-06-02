Kate also accessorized with a nod to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana

Kate Middleton and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Both Recycle Outfits for Trooping the Colour

Kate Middleton and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall both went back into their royal closets to find outfits for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee at Trooping the Colour.

The two future queens rode side-by-side in a horse-drawn carriage as part of the Queen's birthday parade on Thursday with their husbands on horseback in the processions. They were joined by Kate and Prince William's three children for the first time.

Kate opted for a white blazer-style dress with sharp lapels and a flared skirt by Alexander McQueen, her wedding dress designer, with a white-and-blue Philip Treacy hat, coordinating with her kids. The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, previously sported the ensemble at the G7 Leaders' reception in June 2021. The same day, Kate joined Camilla and Queen Elizabeth at a reception with volunteers who are taking part in the Big Jubilee Lunch that will be a centerpiece of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations on Sunday.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C), flanked by Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (L), waves to the public as she arrives on a carriage to attend the Queen's Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Kate Middleton | Credit: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

Kate accessorized with sapphire-and-diamond earrings that previously belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge smiles, on her way to the Queen's Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour Kate Middleton at Trooping the Colour - 2022 | Credit: ANDREW MATTHEWS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Camilla, 74, also recycled a previously worn outfit, choosing a blue striped dress by Bruce Oldfield with a hat by Philip Treacy. The wife of Prince Charles wore the same coat dress in June 2021 to attend a horse racing day at Royal Ascot.

Prince George of Cambridge, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge Trooping The Colour - The Queen's Birthday Parade Prince George, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Kate Middleton | Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Prince Louis also sported a royal rewear — decades in the making!

The blue-and-white theme continued with George in a navy blue suit and Charlotte in a royal blue short-sleeved dress with matching ribbons in her hair.

prince william, prince louis Prince William (left) in 1985 and Prince Louis in the same outfit on June 2. | Credit: Anwar Hussein/WireImage, Ian Vogler - WPA Pool/Getty

Although the Queen's 96th birthday was on April 21, Trooping the Colour always takes place in the early summer of the second weekend in June. The reason is a practical matter more than anything: the weather is nicer. The tradition is believed to have started during the reign of King George II in 1748. George II was born in October, but the annual Trooping of the Colour became a celebration of the monarch as well as the armed forces.

Prince George of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge travel in a horse-drawn carriage during Trooping The Colour Prince George (far left), Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte at Trooping the Colour in their carriage debut on June 2. | Credit: Ian Vogler - WPA Pool/Getty Images

This year's Trooping the Colour is historic, as it kicks off a long weekend of festivities celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, marking her record-breaking 70-year reign.