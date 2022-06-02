Kate Middleton and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Both Recycle Outfits for Trooping the Colour
Kate Middleton and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall both went back into their royal closets to find outfits for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee at Trooping the Colour.
The two future queens rode side-by-side in a horse-drawn carriage as part of the Queen's birthday parade on Thursday with their husbands on horseback in the processions. They were joined by Kate and Prince William's three children for the first time.
Kate opted for a white blazer-style dress with sharp lapels and a flared skirt by Alexander McQueen, her wedding dress designer, with a white-and-blue Philip Treacy hat, coordinating with her kids. The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, previously sported the ensemble at the G7 Leaders' reception in June 2021. The same day, Kate joined Camilla and Queen Elizabeth at a reception with volunteers who are taking part in the Big Jubilee Lunch that will be a centerpiece of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations on Sunday.
Kate accessorized with sapphire-and-diamond earrings that previously belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.
Camilla, 74, also recycled a previously worn outfit, choosing a blue striped dress by Bruce Oldfield with a hat by Philip Treacy. The wife of Prince Charles wore the same coat dress in June 2021 to attend a horse racing day at Royal Ascot.
Prince Louis also sported a royal rewear — decades in the making!
Making his Trooping the Colour carriage debut, the 4-year-old prince wore the same mini sailor suit that his father, Prince William, wore to Trooping at age 2 in 1985. (That's the same year Louis' uncle, Prince Harry, made his own Trooping the Colour debut.)
The blue-and-white theme continued with George in a navy blue suit and Charlotte in a royal blue short-sleeved dress with matching ribbons in her hair.
Although the Queen's 96th birthday was on April 21, Trooping the Colour always takes place in the early summer of the second weekend in June. The reason is a practical matter more than anything: the weather is nicer. The tradition is believed to have started during the reign of King George II in 1748. George II was born in October, but the annual Trooping of the Colour became a celebration of the monarch as well as the armed forces.
This year's Trooping the Colour is historic, as it kicks off a long weekend of festivities celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, marking her record-breaking 70-year reign.
The planned events include the lighting of Platinum Jubilee beacons, a service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral, the Derby at Epsom Downs, a live concert called "Platinum Party at the Palace," the Big Jubilee Lunch and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.