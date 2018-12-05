Kate Middleton Scolds William on His 'Nightmare' Habit at Home and Reveals Louis' New Milestone

Even a future king has some bad habits!

Prince William and Kate Middleton ended their visit to Cyprus, where they spread holiday cheer to military families who will be away from home this Christmas, by officially opening the Oasis recreation center.

Spotting the bright yellow couches in the room, William teased the men to “keep the pizza off the sofas!” His wife playfully volleyed back, “You’re a nightmare with that!”

Mainly aimed at younger personnel who generally live in shared accommodation, Oasis provides a space for some “me time” and a place where they can make private video calls.

Princess Kate cutting the cake at the kitchen if the Oasis centre at the RAF base in Cyprus pic.twitter.com/tSj6qrpUCl — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) December 5, 2018

Former Royal Air Force pilot William recalled the tokens he would use to make 15-minute calls home when he was serving time away.

“FaceTime makes such a difference now,” he added.

During a walkabout outside the Warrant Officers and Sergeants’ Mess, Kate chatted with well-wishers – and revealed that 7-month-old son Prince Louis is already working on his royal wave.

Rhian Davis, 32, who was carrying 10-week-old daughter Dorothy, said the royal mom stopped to chat about their young children.

“She asked whether she was sleeping through the night, and she told me that Louis is starting to wave,” Davis said of Kate.

Kate also disclosed she had tried to show her older children, 5-year-old Prince George and 3-year-old Princess Charlotte, the festive treats laid out for military families at Kensington Palace for yesterday’s party when they arrived home from school and nursery — but they were too late.

“We took the children down to where the party was but everything was gone,” she said. “They were so disappointed!”

Still, George was already looking forward to something else, William shared with a group of pilots.

“I told George this morning we were going to see the pilots today, and he said, ‘If you see a helicopter, can you take a picture?'”