Kate Middleton Shares Rare Insight Into Her Relationship with Prince William in Candid Moment

Kate Middleton and Prince William on the second day of their Royal Train tour.

Kate Middleton is leaning on her husband Prince William amid a very challenging year.

During a recent video call with fellow parents, the royal mom was asked to share who her "greatest support" has been throughout the coronavirus pandemic. To reveal her answer, Kate held up a paper that simply said: "William."

The other parents also answered with their families, including spouses and children.

"That's lovely, lovely to hear. We don't want it to be Bridgerton or something like that, do we?" quipped moderator Melissa Loosemore, sparking a giggle from Kate.

Kate said, "This has been really difficult for lots of families, not being able to rely on their usual support systems."

Kate, 39, and Prince William, 38, have continued to work as a team amid the COVID-19 crisis, juggling their royal duties (including a whirlwind tour of the U.K. by train in December!) with caring for and homeschooling their children: Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2.

The couple, who will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in April, have evolved from newlyweds who once enjoyed romantic getaways across the globe to contented parents whose conversations now center on child-rearing. But they've been known to step out for date nights at the local pubs.

"They were talking about home life and the children—just like any other parents on a night out," says a local. "You were just struck by what a normal lovely couple they are."

When pandemic guidelines allow, they also regularly pop over to Bucklebury to visit the Middletons for grandparent time and babysitting help.

In the same video chat, Kate described parenting during the pandemic as "exhausting," and noted that her math skills were lacking, rating them a "-5" on a scale of 1 to 10. Prince William previously joked about homeschooling, "You start to worry about how little you remember from your school days when you can't do the maths questions at home."

While Kate has taken on the role of hairdresser during lockdown — "much to my children's horror" — William is known to be a playmate for George, Charlotte and Louis. In photos (taken by Kate!) that were released to celebrate Prince William's birthday in June, the Cambridge kids piled on their dad while playing in the yard.

As homeschooling continues for George and Charlotte, Queen Elizabeth has given Kate and Prince William space to use at her Sandringham home to work, which is just a couple of miles from the couple's country house, Anmer Hall, where the family of five has been isolating. The monarch and Prince Philip are currently living at Windsor Castle amid the ongoing pandemic.

And of course, Kate and William have also been on puppy duty! Before the death of the couple's beloved dog Lupo in November, the couple received a new puppy from Kate's younger brother James Middleton.

