Kate Middleton Calls Prince Louis a Sweet Nickname During His First Royal Engagement

Prince Louis got his first taste of royal duty with the 3rd Upton Scout Group in Slough as he helped out his parents during his first royal engagement

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on May 8, 2023 11:48 AM
Prince Louis of Wales enjoys a toasted marshmallow as he takes part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough
Photo: DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince Louis has a fun nickname from his mother, Kate Middleton!

The youngest son of Prince William and Princess Kate may have been absent from the coronation concert Sunday night, but he rejoined his parents and older siblings — Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 8 — for his first royal engagement with the Scouts on Monday, where his mom let slip an adorable moniker.

While toasting marshmallows with the 3rd Upton Scout Group in Slough, the Princess of Wales was caught on video telling her son to discard a stick in the fire.

"Pop that in the fire, Lou Bug," Kate could be heard saying.

Prince George of Wales, Britain's Prince Louis of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales toast marshmallows as they take part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough
DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The royals are no strangers to nicknames (Prince Harry's real name is Henry and Kate's full name is Catherine), so it's no surprise that they have other monikers for each other at home.

While it was the first time hearing "Lou Bug," Kate has called her children sweet nicknames in the past. It's previously been revealed that the royal mom calls Princess Charlotte "Lottie" and "Poppet." And during a 2018 visit to Leicester, it was revealed that Prince George calls his dad "Pops."

In another adorable moment when a scout member handed Prince Louis a s'more to eat, the royal mom-of-three reminded the young prince to give his thanks: "What do you say?" she said, to which Prince Louis responded, "Thank you."

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's Prince George of Wales, Britain's Prince Louis of Wales and Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales pose for a group pictures with volunteers who are taking part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough
Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton and Prince Louis. DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince Louis and Prince George channeled their mom, who wore a light blue button-up blouse with black pants. The two princes wore different shades of blue polo shirts, with Prince Louis pairing the look with dark blue long shorts and Prince George donning green jeans pants.

Prince William donned a dark blue long-sleeved button-up shirt with dark black pants, as Princess Charlotte went with lighter colors for the event, sporting a light pink shirt with a collar over a dark pink sweater and shorts. All the members of the Wales family also wore yellow and burgundy scarves around their necks.

Prince Louis was also photographed participating in several events with fellow scouts like archery, and he contributed to a wall mural by painting his hand.

Prince Louis of Wales uses his hand to make a paint decorations on a wall while taking part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough
Prince Louis. DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

"Louis was very enthusiastic and did a good job," said Anne Edwards, an adult Scout helper who worked with Charlotte and Louis to paint cinder blocks to support wooden planters.

"He was determined to do it all by himself, and he managed to dig the whole paintbrush in, flick it up, and managed to cover quite a few of us in paint!" Edwards tells PEOPLE with a laugh. "He was doing a good job!"

Edwards said Prince Louis' older sister was there to keep an eye on her sibling the whole way through.

"She was advising him, obviously! 'Don't do that, Louis!' — things like that," Edwards says, adding that seeing the Wales children so enthusiastic about the effort was lovely.

Prince Louis of Wales takes control of a wheelbarrow as he helps his mother, Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales take part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough
DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

He was also spotted moving a wheelbarrow with what appeared to be soil in it and helping to shovel out some of its contents, and in several other photos, he and his brother could be seen taking turns on their father's lap as Prince William navigated a tractor.

"They were very relaxed and joining in, like normal kids. That was what was really nice about it," the volunteer said.

