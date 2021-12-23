Kate Middleton Calls Pandemic a 'Bleak Time' in Comforting Message Ahead of Christmas Concert

Kate praised frontline workers and noted how "we've also realized how much we need each other" because of the pandemic

Kate Middleton is reflecting on the coronavirus pandemic and offering a message of hope.

The Duchess of Cambridge appeared in a new video promoting the Christmas carol concert she hosted at Westminster Abbey earlier this month, which will be broadcast in the U.K. on Christmas Eve. The Together At Christmas carol service was attended by unsung heroes from across the U.K. in recognition of their inspirational efforts to protect and care for those around them.

"We wanted to say a huge thank you to all those amazing people out there who supported their communities," she said. "We also wanted to recognize those whose struggles perhaps have been less visible too."

Kate continued, "We've been through such a bleak time. We've seen so many challenges. We've lost our loved ones. We've seen our frontline workers under immense pressure. And also we've been more emotionally and socially distanced and isolated from each other."

Kate, 39, then spoke about the silver lining that came out of the difficult times.

"But I suppose through that separation, we've also realized how much we need each other and how acts of kindness and love can really bring us comfort and relief in times of distress. In the congregation we've got many inspirational individuals," she said. "We owe them a huge debt of gratitude for all they've done in bringing people together and supporting their communities."

The video showed people entering Westminster Abbey on December 8 for the concert, some stopping to say hello to a real reindeer.

kate middleton Kate Middleton and Prince William | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

In new photos released on Wednesday, Kate helped prepare Westminster Abbey (where she and Prince William tied the knot in 2011!) for the Christmas event by decorating the tree, which was donated by Queen Elizabeth from Windsor Great Park, and moving wreaths from the Royal Horticultural Society — all in a festive cardigan.

Appearing in the TV broadcast will be performances by the world famous Westminster Abbey choir, and pop stars Leona Lewis, Ellie Goulding and Tom Walker, who sings his holiday song "For Those Who Can't Be Here."