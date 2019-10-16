Kate Middleton Brought Something Personal to Her from Home on Royal Tour in Pakistan

Image zoom Kate Middleton PA Wire/PA Images

There may be plenty of photographers documenting Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s tour of Pakistan, but it appears the royal mom is taking some keepsakes of her own.

The couple visited a village in the Chitral district on Wednesday, where Kate was spotted carrying her own camera. Royal fans are keeping their fingers crossed that some of her pictures will make it onto the Kensington Royal social media pages, following in the footsteps of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who both shot images that ended up on Instagram during their royal tour of Australia, Tonga, Fiji and New Zealand last fall.

Kate has previously dubbed herself an “enthusiastic amateur photographer,” with her favorite subjects being her three children: Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1. From birthday portraits to first day of school photos, Kate has been documenting all of her family’s big moments for years.

The royal, 37, studied art history at the University of St. Andrews, where she met Prince William, and photography was also the focus of her thesis in school.

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Prince William FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP/Getty

The Duchess of Cambridge was made royal patron of the Royal Photographic Society earlier this year, a role Queen Elizabeth held for 67 years before passing it onto her granddaughter-in-law. (The monarch has been seen snapping photos of her own on occasion as well!)

“The Duchess has a longstanding interest in photography, and her patronage will further highlight the beneficial impact that art and creativity can have on emotional wellbeing, particularly for children and young people,” Kate’s office said.

Image zoom Kate Middleton Chris Jackson/Getty

Kate had plenty of scenes to document during her third day in Pakistan. She and William headed to the mountains on Wednesday as part of their desire to see the effect that climate change and global warming are having on the local communities in the northern region of the country.

They walked on the northern tip of a glacier in the Hindu Kush mountain range — a stark example of the climate change crisis affecting the area. They saw how the glacier has retreated in recent years as a result of global warming.

Image zoom Kate Middleton Neil Hall/PA Wire

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Prince William NEIL HALL/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The royal parents then headed into a village in a valley in Chitral, which has been hit by flash flooding in recent years. During their visit, they witnessed how farmlands have been destroyed by glacier melting.

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Prince William Samir Hussein/WireImage

They were also able to hear from locals about how they are changing their way of life.