Kate Middleton's Brother James Makes His Instagram Public — Meet Her Dapper, Animal Loving Sibling!

Kate Middleton‘s brother is giving the world an intimate look at his life — through Instagram!

James, 31, recently made his social media account public, allowing the public to see hundreds of photos that date all the way back to 2013.

Looking at the page, James’ love of animals is undeniable. On New Year’s Eve, James raved over his dog Ella for becoming a Pets As Therapy (PAT) dog.

“Proud of Ella [for] becoming a PAT dog this year,” James wrote. “Animals can provide a sense of calm, comfort, or safety and divert attention away from a stressful situation and toward one that provides pleasure.”

Of course, Ella isn’t the only dog to steal his heart. James has shared photos of at least eight other dogs — including one shot of himself standing in a field of grass wearing pink shorts while surrounded by his pack of dogs, which includes a Golden Retriever, a black Labrador, and several Cocker Spaniels.

“The ever growing pack,” James captioned the shot, adding a paw print emoji.

James has also showed off an adorable white lamb, a chicken and another bird.

In addition to his animals, James posts photos of his travels.

In June 2017, James took a trip to Stockholm, Sweden. “Stockholm you beauty,” James captioned a photo of himself jumping off a boat.

A year before that, he jetted off to an undisclosed snowy destination for skiing — he took his dogs of course.

The younger brother to Kate and Pippa Middleton also enjoys fishing and extreme sports like rope swinging.

Pippa, 35, makes a few appearances on the social media page — one from a SwimRun World Championship the siblings competed in together in 2015 and the 2014 Race Across America.

Last week, James accompanied Pippa and her husband James Matthews, who recently welcomed their son Arthur Michael William, on a family vacation in St. Barts.

On the tropical getaway, James was spotted enjoying the sunshine with Alizee Thevenet, a French financial analyst based in London. James has yet to share photos from their adventure.