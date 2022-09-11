Kate Middleton's Brother Pays Tribute to Wife Alizee on Anniversary While Honoring Queen Elizabeth

Middleton posted a sweet photo of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip on his own first anniversary, saying 'it doesn’t seem right to celebrate while mourning'

By
Published on September 11, 2022 05:34 PM
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 18: James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet attend the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Mr Thomas Kingston at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 18, 2019 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)
Photo: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

James Middleton hopes his marriage to Alizee Thevenet is as long-lasting as the late Queen's.

Middleton, 35, and Thevenet, 32 celebrated one year of being married on Sept. 12.

However, instead of posting a photo of him and his bride, Middleton paid a loving tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth. The picture he chose was one of the monarch on her wedding day with her husband, Prince Philip.

"Today is our 1st wedding anniversary," he wrote in the caption. "However it doesn't seem right to celebrate while mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II"

"Instead I'm sharing a photo of the marriage of the Queen & the Duke of Edinburgh on their wedding 74 years ago," his message continued.

He finished the note by connecting the longtime love between the royals, saying: "To my darling Alizee,I look forward to sharing as many with you in our lifetime ❤️"

As Kate Middleton's younger brother, James likely had opportunities to meet the Queen. The two shared a love of dogs, and Middleton shared a post featuring the Queen with her many pets, following the news of her death.

"​​Queen Elisabeth II, the epitome of steady grace, resolve and reassurance. Our constant in a world of change 🕊Thank you for a lifetime of service & leadership," his caption read.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Middleton and Thevenet — a French financial analyst who is trilingual and grew up in Germany, Indonesia, Chile, France, Belgium and England — tied the knot last September, "surrounded by family, friends and of course a few dogs." Middleton shared the details in an Instagram post.

"Mr & Mrs Middleton ❤️ 🇬🇧 🇫🇷," he wrote. "Yesterday I married the love of my life surrounded by family, friends and of course a few dogs in the beautiful village [of] Bormes-les-Mimosas. Words cannot describe how happy I am ❤️."

Their dogs are a part of their love story. Middleton told The Telegraph that his cocker spaniel Ella approached Alizee at the South Kensington Club in the summer of 2018 when they were both having meetings.

"I'm truly so thankful to Ella for bringing me so much happiness into my life," the entrepreneur behind the dog food brand Ella & Co. said in an Instagram post. "She was the one who introduced me to Alizee, she supported me during my experience with clinical depression, she has kept me young & active and is the driving force behind my motivation to launch @ella.co."

They got engaged in 2019, when Middleton popped the question to Thevenet with a sapphire engagement ring. The ring appeared to be an emerald-cut sapphire in an Art Deco style and resembled Kate's iconic sapphire and diamond ring that was originally worn by Princess Diana.

Related Articles
Alizee Middleton and James Middleton attend the switch on of Bulgari's iconic Serpenti Christmas lights at its flagship boutique with a star studded party in conjunction with Save The Children, on November 12, 2021 in London, England
James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet's Relationship Timeline
Alizee Thevenet and James Middleton
James Middleton Is Married — and His Dog Photobombed the Newlyweds!
Queen ElizabethQueen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, James, Viscount Severn, Lady Louise Windsor and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex
All About Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's 8 Grandchildren
Queen Rania of Jordan
Queen Rania of Jordan Puts Arms Around Future Son-in-Law and Daughter-in-Law in Birthday Photo
kate middleton
How Kate Middleton's Sapphire Engagement Ring Was Inspired by Queen Victoria
james middleton and alizee thevenet
James Middleton Prepares Perfect Valentine's Treat for His Wife: 'The Way to a French Girl's Heart'
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
Hidden Stories Behind the Most Dazzling Royal Engagement Rings in History
James Middleton
James Middleton's Officiant Spills Top-Secret Wedding Details, but Says Royals 'Didn't Want to Steal the Show'
james middleton
James Middleton Shares Dog Selfie After Taking an 'Unintentional' Post-Wedding Social Media Break
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend 'Rippa Rugby' in the Forstyth Barr Stadium on day 7 of a Royal Tour to New Zealand on April 13, 2014 in Dunedin, New Zealand. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on a three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand, the first official trip overseas with their son, Prince George of Cambridge
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Relationship Timeline
Princess Beatrice d’York and her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend the Wedding of Prince Jean-Christophe Napoleon and Olympia Von Arco-Zinneberg at Les Invalides on October 19, 2019 in Paris, France.
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's Relationship Timeline
James Matthews and Pippa Middleton leave St Mark's Church after their wedding on May 20, 2017 in Englefield Green, England
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' Relationship Timeline
Alizee Thevenet and James Middleton
Love, Travel and Dogs! James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet's Sweetest Photos Together
James Middleton
James Middleton's Bride Alizée Thevenet Wore His Mother's Wedding Dress: 'It Fitted Me Perfectly'
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge stand for the National Anthem The Royal Variety Performance
Kate Middleton Was Joined by Special Guests — Her Parents and Brother! — at Her Latest Glam Outing
Princess Iman bint Abdullah II and Mr. Jameel Alexander Thermiotis engaged in Amman, on July 05, 2022, in the presence of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah, Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, Prince Hashem bin Abdullah II, and Princess Salma bint Abdullah II
Queen Rania of Jordan's Daughter Princess Iman Is Engaged — See Her Dazzling Ring!