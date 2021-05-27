Kate Middleton Borrowed the Queen's Dazzling Sapphires for the First Time for Drive-In Movie Night
The Queen is said to have "exclaimed in amazement" when she saw the sapphire set for the first time in 1979
Kate Middleton pulled out all the stops to host a drive-in movie night with Prince William — accessorizing her head-to-toe tartan outfit with stunning earrings on loan from Queen Elizabeth.
Accessorizing a full-length blue and green tartan trench coat from Holland Cooper, Kate wore a dazzling pair of sapphire and diamond earrings borrowed from the Queen for the event on Thursday.
The earrings, which are teardrop shape and surrounded by diamonds, originate from a sapphire suite gifted to Queen Elizabeth by Sheikh Rashid of Dubai when she visited the Middle East in 1979. Made by Asprey, the earrings, ring and necklace with its distinctive loop design is such a statement piece, the Queen is said to have "exclaimed in amazement" when she saw it, according to Leslie Fields in her book, The Queen's Jewels.
However, the earrings worn by Kate were not actually part of the original set. The Queen commissioned the necklace to be shortened and using the excess jewels, two sapphire loops were fashioned into new earrings. While this is the first time Kate has worn the earrings in public, the Queen has been seen in them a few times – she wore them on tour in Canada in 2005.
The loan was particularly fitting as it took place at the Queen's official Scottish residence, the Palace of Holyroodhouse, where the couple were joined by National Health Service staff to recognize their work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
William and Kate also played tribute to Prince Philip, who died on April 9, by arriving at the screening of Disney's Cruella in one of his favorite cars, the 2A Land Rover from 1966. The Queen's husband was such a fan of the British car brand he customized one to carry his coffin at his funeral last month.
While the earrings are believed to be a loan, Kate already has several pieces of sapphire jewelry in her personal collection.
Aside from her sapphire and diamond cluster engagement ring, which used to belong to Princess Diana, Kate is believed to have fashioned sapphire and diamond studs from the double-tiered sapphire and diamond drop earrings Diana wore frequently during her life.