Kate Middleton Borrowed the Queen's Dazzling Sapphires for the First Time for Drive-In Movie Night

The Queen is said to have "exclaimed in amazement" when she saw the sapphire set for the first time in 1979

Accessorizing a full-length blue and green tartan trench coat from Holland Cooper, Kate wore a dazzling pair of sapphire and diamond earrings borrowed from the Queen for the event on Thursday.

The earrings, which are teardrop shape and surrounded by diamonds, originate from a sapphire suite gifted to Queen Elizabeth by Sheikh Rashid of Dubai when she visited the Middle East in 1979. Made by Asprey, the earrings, ring and necklace with its distinctive loop design is such a statement piece, the Queen is said to have "exclaimed in amazement" when she saw it, according to Leslie Fields in her book, The Queen's Jewels.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive to host NHS Charities Together and NHS staff at a unique drive-in cinema to watch a special screening of Disney’s Cruella at the Palace of Holyroodhouse on day six of their week-long visit to Scotland on May 26, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland Kate Middleton | Credit: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

However, the earrings worn by Kate were not actually part of the original set. The Queen commissioned the necklace to be shortened and using the excess jewels, two sapphire loops were fashioned into new earrings. While this is the first time Kate has worn the earrings in public, the Queen has been seen in them a few times – she wore them on tour in Canada in 2005.

Queen Elizabeth arrives at the Government of Canada dinner in Edmonton Queen Elizabeth wearing the sapphires in Canada | Credit: UPI Photo / Heinz Ruckemann

The loan was particularly fitting as it took place at the Queen's official Scottish residence, the Palace of Holyroodhouse, where the couple were joined by National Health Service staff to recognize their work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive in a Land Rover Defender that previously belonged to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh to host NHS Charities Together and NHS staff at a unique drive-in cinema to watch a special screening of Disney’s Cruella at the Palace of Holyroodhouse on day six of their week-long visit to Scotland on May 26, 2021 in Edinburgh Prince William and Kate Middleton in Edinburgh | Credit: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

While the earrings are believed to be a loan, Kate already has several pieces of sapphire jewelry in her personal collection.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton wearing sapphire earrings | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage