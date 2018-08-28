Kate Middleton Dipped Into the Queen's Jewelry Box for Their Church Outing: See the Photo!

Kate Middleton has once again proved she knows exactly how to rock jewelry fit for a literal queen.

The mother of three was photographed heading to church on Sunday during her family’s visit to Queen Elizabeth‘s summer retreat in Scotland, Balmoral Castle. Kate rode in the backseat of a car next to the 92-year-old monarch herself and wore earrings straight from her grandmother-in-law’s jewelry box: the Bahrain Pearl Drop Earrings.

According to Her Majesty’s Jewel Vault, the earrings were made from a shell containing seven pearls gifted to Queen Elizabeth from the ruler of Bahrain for her wedding in 1947. The earrings contain a large round diamond with a smaller circle diamond hanging below it. Three baguette diamonds hang from there, with three more small diamonds making way to the dangling pearl.

This isn’t the first time Kate has worn the stunning sparklers: She also borrowed the earrings for the Remembrance Day service in 2016, just one year after Queen Elizabeth opted to wear the jewels the previous year for the same event.

Prince William‘s grandmother is more than generous in lending pieces from her jewelry vault to her relatives for special occasions. As Kate walked onto the steps of the Lindo Wing outside St. Mary’s Hospital to introduce her newborn son, Prince Louis to the world, she paid homage to the Queen by wearing another pair of diamond and pearl drop earrings.

The simpler earrings have proved to be one of Kate’s favorites. She has worn them on several occasions, including during a 2016 visit to the Mauritshuis gallery in Holland, where she viewed the iconic painting “Girl with a Pearl Earring.”

From the Queen’s own wedding bracelet, the Lotus Flower tiara and her diamond-encrusted maple leaf brooch, Kate has borrowed several amazing pieces from Queen Elizabeth over the years.

Perhaps the most famous piece of royal jewelry Kate borrowed is also her first: the delicate Cartier “Halo” tiara she wore on her wedding day in 2011.

But Kate isn’t the only lucky one. Meghan followed in her sister-in-law’s footsteps by wearing a tiara straight from the Queen’s jewelry vault on her wedding day, the Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau.

And the newlywed didn’t have to wait long to sport a pair of earrings just like the Queen’s either! For their first solo outing together, the monarch gave her new granddaughter-in-law an elegant pair of pearl and diamond drop earrings, which appeared to be a smaller version of her own.

In a revealing documentary that aired earlier this year, Queen Elizabeth spoke rather matter-of-factly about the royal jewels — and there’s no denying her sense of detachment. While she takes the Crown Jewels’ cultural and symbolic role very seriously, she’s just not interested in jewelry on its own, an expert said.

“The Queen is entirely disinterested in jewelry as a person.” said Alastair Bruce, who spoke with the Queen for The Coronation documentary.

He added, “There are plenty of people I know who are excited about what they have in a box in their bedroom. The Queen is the guardian of a considerable quantity of jewelry, setting aside the Regalia, but I don’t see her as somebody who’s particularly interested in diamonds and sitting there [cooing over them] like Elizabeth Taylor.”