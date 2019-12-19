Love the Dress Kate Middleton Wore in Her Christmas Card? Here Are 5 More On-Sale Styles from the Brand

Image zoom Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty

Kate Middleton isn’t a regular mom, she’s a royal mom — but that doesn’t stop her from sending out cute Christmas cards to friends and loved ones. This year, the Cambridge’s holiday card features the royal family of five looking happy as ever while casually sitting on a vintage motorcycle sidecar. Of course, Kate and her signature blowout look stunning in the candid photograph, and fans were quick to ID her covetable floral-print dress.

The Cambridge Household family Christmas card this year features The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George on a motorbike and sidecar ❄️🎄 pic.twitter.com/pNg3zPJXqS — Benjamin Wareing (@BenjaminWareing) December 18, 2019

The Duchess of Cambridge opted for a light blue flower-adorned style from Boden, the fun and fashionable contemporary British brand. And like practically everything Kate wears, the exact $180 midi dress has already sold out. But if you’re looking to get your hands on some royal-inspired Boden pieces in time for the holidays, you’re in luck: Nordstrom happens to have a handful of stylish pieces — including a green floral-print dress and a colorful striped sweater — on sale for up to 50 percent off. You can still receive select styles in time for Christmas, too!

Scroll down to shop five of our favorite Kate Middleton-inspired Boden items on sale at Nordstrom now.

Image zoom

Buy It! Boden Julianna Velvet Tie Waist Sheath Dress, $90–$105 (orig. $150); nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Boden Louise Fair Isle Crewneck Sweater, $91 (orig. $130); nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Boden Portia Polka Dot Long Sleeve Sheath Dress, $102 (orig. $170); nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Boden Paris Floral Long Sleeve Blouse, $63 (orig. $90); nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Boden Nancy Print Ponte Dress, $78 (orig. $130); nordstrom.com