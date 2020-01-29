Kate Middleton Keeps Wearing Blue Coats — and Her Latest May Be Our Favorite One Yet

Kate Middleton knows that when a style — or in this case, a color — works, then stick with it. The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for a surprise visit to the LEYF (London Early Years Foundation) Stockwell Gardens Nursery & Pre-school wearing yet another stunning blue coat, and this one may just be our favorite yet.

For the occasion, the Duchess opted for an ivory lace-adorned sweater, black jeans, block-heel booties, and a gorgeous teal blue wool coat. It’s clear that Kate’s enviable royal wardrobe consists of various shades of blue outerwear — she’s donned a myriad of styles throughout the years. In fact, she’s worn so many, we’ve almost lost track of all the times she’s stepped out in one! From her light blue Alexander McQueen number, to her French blue Mulberry coat, to a teal Catherine Walker style, and now her most recent outfit, we’re tempted to add one to our cold-weather wardrobe too.

Image zoom Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Image zoom Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock; Chris Jackson/Getty; Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock; James Veysey/Shutterstock; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

If you love Kate’s blue outerwear collection as much as us, you’ll love the six styles we picked out ranging from light blue to teal. Not only do they look fit for royalty, but they start at just $71. Scroll down to shop your favorite Kate Middleton-inspired coats that are sure to take you from now through spring in major style.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Allegra K Winter Coat Elegant Notched Lapel Double Breasted Trench Coat, $70.99–$74.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! APTRO Winter Dress Coats Wool Blend Double Breasted Long Peacoat, $109.90; amazon.com

Image zoom Bloomingdales

Buy It! Ted Baker London Ellgenic Long Belted Coat, $575; bloomingdales.com

Image zoom Revolve

Buy It! Cupcakes and Cashmere Effie Double Breasted Coat, $188; revolve.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Topshop Charlie Croc Embossed Vinyl Trench Coat, $150; nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Love Token Ultra Suede Trench Coat, $142.50 with code YAY (orig. $190); macys.com