Kate Middleton Blows a Kiss to Her Parents in Sweet Moment Caught on Video at Wimbledon
Kate Middleton made sure to acknowledge a few familiar faces during her 2022 debut at Wimbledon.
Kate and Prince William returned to one of her favorite events of the summer on Tuesday, as did the Duchess of Cambridge's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton. Although they were all seated in the Royal Box, Kate wasn't next to her parents — however, she did make sure to blow them a kiss and wave just after she took her seat at the famed tennis tournament.
Kate, who wore a recycled blue polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich and pearl earrings for the outing, is a longtime regular at Wimbledon and attended the tennis tournament alongside her family before marrying Prince William in 2011.
The entire Middleton family attends Wimbledon most every year — in fact, Carole and Michael previously watched matches last week, while Kate's brother James and his wife Alizee attended the sporting event on Monday.
Kate's sister Pippa, who is currently pregnant with her third child with husband James Matthews, is also a fan. In 2019, Pippa joined Kate and Meghan Markle to watch the women's final.
Kate and Prince William, both 40, are planning to relocate from their London home at Kensington Palace to a new residence some 30 miles west in Berkshire, the county that houses the Queen's primary residence, Windsor Castle.
Although their three children's schooling was the primary reason to make the change, there are other benefits: they'll be closer to Kate's parents, who live in Bucklebury, where Kate and her two siblings grew up.
Kate remains close with her family. In fact, Kate and Prince William skipped Christmas with the royal family in 2016 to attend a holiday church service near Kate's childhood home with her parents and siblings.
James, who bred the Cambridge clan's dog Orla, also previously shared that Kate and the rest of his family joined him at therapy sessions as he navigated his battle with depression.
"That was so important because that helped them understand me and how my mind was working. And I think the way the therapy helped me was that I didn't need my family to say, 'What can we do?' The only thing they could do was just come to some of the therapy sessions to start to understand," he explained.