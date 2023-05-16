Kate Middleton Is in Her Blazer Era — and We've Got the Perfect Name for It!

The Princess of Wales has continuously reached for blazers in a rainbow of shades since the new year began — and we're christening it PoWer dressing! "She's got this big new title, and she's dressing for that job," Bethan Holt, fashion director of the Daily Telegraph, previously told PEOPLE.

By
Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

Updated on May 18, 2023 02:16 PM
01 of 10

Sunshine Yellow

Catherine, Princess of Wales, reacts as she visits the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust in Bath
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. KIN CHEUNG/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Kate Middleton was bright in a yellow blazer with a white top, yellow pants and her go-to Veja sneakers for a visit to The Dame Kelly Holmes Trust during Mental Health Awareness Week on May 16. The yellow hue was likely a nod to the youth charity's signature shade — a fresh take on flag dressing.

02 of 10

Sunday Blues

Prince William, Prince of Wales (not pictured) and Catherine, Princess of Wales take a walkabout at The Big Lunch in Windsor, during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, England.
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. Finnbarr Webster/Getty

Princess Kate continued her patriotic parade through King Charles' coronation weekend, layering a light blue blazer by Reiss over a white top with black trousers and white sneakers for a Big Lunch in Windsor on May 7.

03 of 10

Front Row Red

kate middleton
Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Princess of Wales popped in a scarlet suit by Alexander McQueen at the Coronation Concert that evening, completing the look with Van Cleef & Arpels baubles and the most effortless accessory — a Union Jack flag!

04 of 10

Neutral Hues

The Princess of Wales Visits The Baby Bank
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. Jeremy Selwyn - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate reached for another Reiss blazer for a stop at The Baby Bank in Windsor on April 24, wearing the oversized Larsoon look in beige with a white top, black trousers and matching flats.

05 of 10

Bright in White

Catherine, Princess of Wales, delivers a speech at NatWest's headquarters in the City of London
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Princess of Wales was all business in black and white for the first meeting of her new Business Taskforce for Early Childhood on March 21, taking the podium in a white blazer by Alexander McQueen (the designer behind her 2011 wedding gown) with a coordinating top, black pants and heels.

06 of 10

Regal in Green

prince william, kate middleton
Kate Middleton and Prince William and Princess Mette-Marit and Prince Haakon of Norway. Kensington Palace

Kate looked elegant in emerald when she welcomed Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway to Windsor Castle with Prince William.

The March 2 meeting brought two future Kings — and Queens! — together, and the Princess of Wales looked the part in a deep green pantsuit with complementary blouse.

07 of 10

Favorite Combination

Catherine, Princess of Wales, visits Landau Forte College Derby with Captain Preet Chandi MBE to celebrate the Army officer's return from her solo expedition across Antarctica
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images

In what might be a new uniform, Princess Kate wore a white tweed blazer with matching top, navy trousers and sporty sneakers to congratulate Captain Preet Chandi on her record-setting expedition in Antarctica.

The Princess of Wales served as royal patron of the mission, and joined "Polar Preet" for school visit on Feb. 8 — where she bravely tried pulling tires like the explorer tugged her sled across the icy continent.

08 of 10

Scarlet in the Spotlight

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (L) and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales
Prince William and Kate Middleton. EDDIE MULHOLLAND/POOL/AFP via Getty

Look familiar? Princess Kate's power outfit at the Coronation Concert was a royal repeat from earlier this year! The Princess of Wales was unmissable in the glamorous red crepe pantsuit at the launch of her Shaping Us campaign in London on Jan. 30 — and the confident color was no coincidence.

"She was wearing that suit for the launch of an initiative that is her passion project — red is the color of passion, it was a big moment on her CV," fashion expert Bethan Holt told PEOPLE at the time.

09 of 10

Princess Business

Catherine, Princess of Wales talks with experts from across academia, science and the early years sector, at Windsor Castle
Kate Middleton. DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Kate was sharp in a dark suit with white blouse and pearl earrings for a Jan. 25 meeting at Windsor Castle for the inaugural summit of the Advisory Group for her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

The Princess of Wales tapped eight experts from academia, science and the early years sector to offer strategic advice and provide oversight as she takes her campaign for young children to the next level.

10 of 10

New Year, Royal Rewear

The Princess of Wales Hosts Reception For England Wheelchair Rugby League Team
Kate Middleton. John Phillips/Getty Images

For one of her first engagements of 2023, the Princess of Wales sported her burgundy Roland Mouret suit (first seen during her visit to Boston in December) with a white sweater and simple jewelry to celebrate the England Wheelchair Rugby League's World Cup win with a reception at Hampton Court Palace.

