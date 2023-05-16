Kate Middleton Is in Her Blazer Era — and We've Got the Perfect Name for It!

01 of 10 Sunshine Yellow Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. KIN CHEUNG/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Kate Middleton was bright in a yellow blazer with a white top, yellow pants and her go-to Veja sneakers for a visit to The Dame Kelly Holmes Trust during Mental Health Awareness Week on May 16. The yellow hue was likely a nod to the youth charity's signature shade — a fresh take on flag dressing.

02 of 10 Sunday Blues Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. Finnbarr Webster/Getty Princess Kate continued her patriotic parade through King Charles' coronation weekend, layering a light blue blazer by Reiss over a white top with black trousers and white sneakers for a Big Lunch in Windsor on May 7.

03 of 10 Front Row Red Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images The Princess of Wales popped in a scarlet suit by Alexander McQueen at the Coronation Concert that evening, completing the look with Van Cleef & Arpels baubles and the most effortless accessory — a Union Jack flag!

04 of 10 Neutral Hues Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. Jeremy Selwyn - WPA Pool/Getty Images Kate reached for another Reiss blazer for a stop at The Baby Bank in Windsor on April 24, wearing the oversized Larsoon look in beige with a white top, black trousers and matching flats.

05 of 10 Bright in White Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images The Princess of Wales was all business in black and white for the first meeting of her new Business Taskforce for Early Childhood on March 21, taking the podium in a white blazer by Alexander McQueen (the designer behind her 2011 wedding gown) with a coordinating top, black pants and heels.

06 of 10 Regal in Green Kate Middleton and Prince William and Princess Mette-Marit and Prince Haakon of Norway. Kensington Palace Kate looked elegant in emerald when she welcomed Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway to Windsor Castle with Prince William. The March 2 meeting brought two future Kings — and Queens! — together, and the Princess of Wales looked the part in a deep green pantsuit with complementary blouse.

07 of 10 Favorite Combination Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images In what might be a new uniform, Princess Kate wore a white tweed blazer with matching top, navy trousers and sporty sneakers to congratulate Captain Preet Chandi on her record-setting expedition in Antarctica. The Princess of Wales served as royal patron of the mission, and joined "Polar Preet" for school visit on Feb. 8 — where she bravely tried pulling tires like the explorer tugged her sled across the icy continent.

08 of 10 Scarlet in the Spotlight Prince William and Kate Middleton. EDDIE MULHOLLAND/POOL/AFP via Getty Look familiar? Princess Kate's power outfit at the Coronation Concert was a royal repeat from earlier this year! The Princess of Wales was unmissable in the glamorous red crepe pantsuit at the launch of her Shaping Us campaign in London on Jan. 30 — and the confident color was no coincidence. "She was wearing that suit for the launch of an initiative that is her passion project — red is the color of passion, it was a big moment on her CV," fashion expert Bethan Holt told PEOPLE at the time.

09 of 10 Princess Business Kate Middleton. DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Kate was sharp in a dark suit with white blouse and pearl earrings for a Jan. 25 meeting at Windsor Castle for the inaugural summit of the Advisory Group for her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. The Princess of Wales tapped eight experts from academia, science and the early years sector to offer strategic advice and provide oversight as she takes her campaign for young children to the next level.