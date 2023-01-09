Happy Birthday, Kate Middleton! 10 Things You Didn't Know About the Future Queen

From acing her own wedding makeup to baking her kids' birthday cakes, is there anything Kate Middleton can't do? Read on for everything you don't know about the Princess of Wales, who turns 41 on January 9

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 9, 2023 07:16 AM
01 of 10

She Lived in Jordan as a Child

The Middleton Family Release Images Of Kate Middleton
Getty

Kate Middleton was born in Reading, England, in 1982. At age 2, she moved with her family to Amman, Jordan, for her father Michael Middleton's job at British Airways. The Middleton family lived abroad for two and a half years, and the future princess attended nursery school there.

02 of 10

She and Sister Had Complementary Nicknames

The Duchess Of Cambridge Kate Middleton
Dave M. Benett/Getty

Kate and her younger sister, Pippa Middleton, once had matching nicknames! The royal made the revelation while visiting her old school a decade ago. While chatting with young pupils at St. Andrew's School in Pangbourne, Kate asked the kids if they had class pets and said she used to have guinea pigs.

"There was one called Pip and one called Squeak because my sister was called Pippa and I was Squeak," Kate said, The Mirror reported at the time.

03 of 10

She Earned a Duke of Edinburgh Award

The Duchess Of Cambridge Kate Middleton
Chris Jackson/Getty

Kate had a special connection to Prince Philip before she joined the royal family. While attending Marlborough College, she participated in the Duke of Edinburgh Award, a youth development program founded by Prince Philip, the grandfather of her future husband Prince William.

"The Duke of Edinburgh's Award is such a great way for young people to grow in confidence, learn new skills, work as part of a team and have great fun along the way," she later said. "While getting my Gold Award was challenging at times, it is one of my most memorable experiences from growing up, and I could not recommend it more highly."

04 of 10

She Set — and Still Holds! — a School Sports Record

The Duchess Of Cambridge Kate Middleton
Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty

No wonder why she looks so at ease getting athletic at official engagements! Princess Kate grew up playing sports, particularly the high jump, according to her palace biography.

While enrolled at St. Andrew's School, where she attended from ages 4 to 13, she set a record for the track and field event which still stands today, The Mirror reported.

05 of 10

She Took a Gap Year Before University

Middleton Family/Clarence House via Getty
Middleton Family/Clarence House via Getty

After graduating from Marlborough in 2000, Kate took a gap year. During that time, she studied at the British Institute in Florence, traveled to Chile to do charity work with Raleigh International and rowed crew with Round the World Challenge in the Solent strait.

She enrolled at the University of St. Andrews in Edinburgh, Scotland, the following year — where she'd meet Prince William.

06 of 10

She Briefly Worked as a Server

The Duchess Of Cambridge Kate Middleton
Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Like many college students, Kate juggled a job with her classes. While appearing on the BBC special A Berry Royal Christmas in 2019, she revealed that she briefly worked as a waitress — and joked that she wasn't very good at it!

After serving mocktails at a dry bar organized by the charity Action on Addiction, Kate told Mary Berry that "it reminded me of my university days when I did a bit of waitressing," the BBC reported.

When asked by the former The Great British Baking Show judge if she was good at the gig, Kate replied, "No, I was terrible."

07 of 10

She Was on a Serious Women's Rowing Team

The Duchess Of Cambridge Kate Middleton
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Kate and William briefly broke up in April 2007 and got back together around June. During their split, she joined The Sisterhood, an intense all-female dragon boat team training to race against a men's team to raise money for charity, The Telegraph reported.

"Kate has done all the training and she's really committed. She is physically very fit. But she is also strong mentally," crew member Emma Sayle told the outlet at the time.

According to The Telegraph, Kate's dedication earned her "the hardest job on the dragon boat" – the tiller. While the other women paddled, the future princess was tasked with steering and shouting instructions.

Two weeks before the big race that August, Kate withdrew over security concerns, the BBC reported. The attention stemmed from her rekindled relationship with the royal.

08 of 10

She Never Had a Prince William Poster

Image
Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Though Prince William was the most eligible bachelor of her generation, Princess Kate never crushed on his picture! The couple announced their engagement in November 2010, and Kate debunked the rumor that she had a poster of the prince in the accompanying ITV interview.

"There's a story that goes around that you had a picture of him on your wall?" journalist Tom Bradby asked Kate.

"He wishes! No, I had the Levi's guy on my wall," she laughed. "Not a picture of William. Sorry," she said, patting her newly minted fiancé's knee.

09 of 10

She Did Her Own Bridal Makeup

Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton at her 2011 royal wedding. Chris Jackson/Getty

No need for a pro — Princess Kate handles her own glam! In April 2011, PEOPLE reported that Kate took a few private lessons with London makeup artist Arabella Preston ahead of her royal wedding, brushing up on her skills to do her own makeup on her big day.

Wedding planner Mark Niemierko told PEOPLE Kate made the decision to "keep some normality" in her life.

10 of 10

She Bakes Her Kids' Birthday Cakes

The Duchess Of Cambridge Kate Middleton
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

In another enviable DIY, Kate has said that she bakes birthday cakes for her three children — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. The royal mom shares the special tradition while appearing on A Berry Royal Christmas in 2019.

"I love making the cake. It's become a bit of a tradition that I stay up 'til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much," Kate said, according to Hello!. "But I love it."

Related Articles
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry attend the European Premiere of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' at Royal Albert Hall on December 12, 2017 in London, England
King Charles' 2 Children: Everything to Know About Prince William and Prince Harry
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge
All About Prince William and Kate Middleton's 3 Kids
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House on March 05, 2020 in London, England
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Relationship Timeline
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's Relationship: A Look Back
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's Relationship: A Look Back
Princess Elizabeth, later Queen Elizabeth II with her husband Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, on their wedding day, 20th November 1947
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's Wedding: All the Details
Alizee Middleton and James Middleton attend the switch on of Bulgari's iconic Serpenti Christmas lights at its flagship boutique with a star studded party in conjunction with Save The Children, on November 12, 2021 in London, England
James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet's Relationship Timeline
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend 'Rippa Rugby' in the Forstyth Barr Stadium on day 7 of a Royal Tour to New Zealand on April 13, 2014 in Dunedin, New Zealand. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on a three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand, the first official trip overseas with their son, Prince George of Cambridge
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Relationship Timeline
Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie leave St George's Chapel after their wedding ceremony on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Wedding: All the Details
Prince Charles And Lady Diana Spencer (later To Become Princess Diana) At Buckingham Palace On The Day Of Announcing Their Engagement
Prince Charles and Princess Diana's Relationship Timeline
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit a Fish Fry – a quintessentially Bahamian culinary gathering place which is found on every island in The Bahamas on March 26, 2022 in Great Abaco, Bahamas.
Every Must-See Moment from Kate Middleton and Prince William's 2022 Caribbean Tour
Kate Middleton
A Royally Good Sport! See Kate Middleton Showing Off Her Amazing Athleticism Through the Years
King Charles, Princess Charlotte
King Charles May Give Princess Charlotte Queen Elizabeth's Little-Known Former Title: Report
Queen Elizabeth II (Centre Foreground) and Prince Philip (Right Foreground) are joined at Clarence House in London by Prince Charles, (Left Foreground) Prince Edward, (Right Background) Princess Anne (Centre Background) and Prince Andrew (Left Background) on the occasion of a dinner hosted by HRH The Prince of Wales and HRH The Duchess of Cornwall to mark the forthcoming Diamond Wedding Anniversary of The Queen and The Duke, 18 November 2007
All About Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's 4 Children
Queen Elizabeth II 's grandchildren (L-R) Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (L) and Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (R) arrive to hold a vigil around the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London on September 17, 2022, ahead of her funeral on Monday. - Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, until 0530 GMT on September 19, a few hours before her funeral, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects. (Photo by Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP) (Photo by AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Prince William and Prince Harry Unite in Special Message for Charity Close to Their Hearts
Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips attend the Tusk Ball 2022 at the Natural History Museum in honour of African conservation on May 19, 2022 in London, England.
Princess Anne's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Queen ElizabethQueen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, James, Viscount Severn, Lady Louise Windsor and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex
All About Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's 8 Grandchildren