Kate Middleton Receives Sweet Birthday Message from King Charles and Camilla — See the Pic They Chose

King Charles and Queen Camilla picked a poignant image of the Princess of Wales during her first visit to Wales with her new title

Published on January 9, 2023 10:18 AM
The Prince And Princess Of Wales Visit Wales
Charlotte and Kate Middleton. Photo: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

Kate Middleton is celebrating her 41st birthday with a little help from King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

To mark the Princess of Wales' special day on Monday, the British royal family's official Twitter and Instagram pages posted a sweet tribute. King Charles and Queen Camilla chose a photo of Kate during her first visit to Wales with Prince William after they were named the Prince and Princess of Wales in September. In the shot, Kate smiles as she accepts a bouquet from 2-year-old Charlotte Bunting, who wore a traditional Welsh costume.

"Wishing The Princess of Wales a very Happy Birthday today!" they captioned the snap with a birthday cake emoji.

Charlotte's mother, Rachel Bunting, told PEOPLE after the visit of Kate, "She was fabulous. The kids all loved her. She doesn't talk down to them and can have a conversation — and they appreciate that."

Princess Kate also received well-wishes from military groups and charities of which she serves as a patron.

"We at the Irish Guards wish HRH Catherine The Princess of Wales and Colonel of the Regiment a very Happy Birthday," the Irish Guards tweeted with their motto "Quis Separabit" (Latin for "Who shall separate us?"). King Charles named Kate the honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards in December 2022, and the British Army regiment posted photos of her previous visits.

The Royal Air Force Air Cadets retweeted King Charles and Queen Camilla's birthday message, adding, "Wishing our Royal Patron and Honorary Air Commandant of the Royal Air Force Air Cadets, the Princess of Wales @KensingtonRoyal a very Happy Birthday today."

Princess Kate took over from Prince Philip as Honorary Air Commandant of the Air Cadets in December 2015.

Children's causes close to Kate's heart also wished her well.

"Wishing a Happy Birthday to our Royal Patron, HRH The Princess of Wales," Place2Be wrote, adding a birthday cake emoji and photo from one of Kate's visits. "Thank you for your support over the past 10 years, and for your ongoing commitment to improving children and young people's mental health and wellbeing."

Place2Be provides children's mental health help in schools and is among Kate's royal patronages.

In a similar tribute, The Scout Association posted a photo of their royal patron working on an activity with a young boy. "Wishing a very happy birthday to our Joint President, HRH The Princess of Wales from all Scouts," the organization said.

Meanwhile, the National Portrait Gallery shared a tweet with their birthday wishes featuring one of the portraits that was released in honor of Kate's 40th birthday last year.

"Happy Birthday to our Patron, HRH The Princess of Wales," they captioned the snap by Paolo Roversi.

British Vogue also wished the Princess of Wales a happy birthday, sharing a casual shot from her June 2016 cover interview.

"As the Princess of Wales celebrates her 41st birthday today, revisit the time Kate was photographed in the Norfolk countryside by #BritishVogue for the cover of its landmark centenary issue," Vogue wrote on Instagram.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The royal also received a shoutout from The Queen's Green Canopy, which tweeted a picture of her planting a tree in Queen Elizabeth's honor in December.

"A very happy birthday to The Princess of Wales!," the campaign wrote with a heart. "On St David's Day in 2022, Her Royal Highness planted a cherry #tree for the #queensgreencanopy at the Blaenavon World Heritage Site in South #Wales." The Queen's Green Canopy was launched in honor of the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee in 2022 which saw over one million trees planted across the U.K. in her honor.

Westminster Abbey in London (where Kate married Prince William in 2011) even rang its bells in her honor.

"The Abbey bells are ringing to celebrate the birthday of The Princess of Wales," officials tweeted with a red balloon emoji, sharing footage of the music and the hashtag #HappyBirthdayHRH.

Kate also got a special birthday message from Billie Jean King. The tennis legend shared a 2021 photo laughing with Princess Kate and Prince William at Wimbledon, at which the royal is a regular attendee as well as the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

"Happy birthday to Kate, the Princess of Wales. We hope your day is a joyous one," King wrote.

