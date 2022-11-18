Spotted! Kate Middleton's Best Polka Dot Moments This Year

The Princess of Wales has frequently reached for the playful print in 2022 

Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

Published on November 18, 2022
01 of 08
Kate, Princess of Wales during a visit to the Reading Ukrainian Community Centre
Kate Middleton. Paul Edwards/AP/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton seems to have a soft spot for polka dots! The Princess of Wales, 40, has increasingly incorporated the cheerful trend into her wardrobe this year. She was most recently spotted at the Reading Ukrainian Community Centre in a navy and yellow shirt dress — similar Ukraine's national colors, a flawless lesson in "flag" dressing.

02 of 08
Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot in Berkshire on September 7, 2022 on the eve of their first school day.
Prince George, Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte. JONATHAN BRADY/POOL/AFP via Getty

Kate was sophisticated at Lambrook School preview day, striding into fall in tawny brown and white polka dots. Her shirt dress' collar and bodice buttons sweetly complemented the same details on Princess Charlotte's summer uniform.

03 of 08
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
Kate Middleton. Karwai Tang/WireImage

The princess aced Wimbledon style in a tea-length navy dress with white polka dots and sailor-style collar in July — spot-on for summer.

04 of 08
princess charlotte, kate middleton
Princess Charlotte; Kate Middleton. Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Instagram; Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty

In another matching moment, Charlotte twinned with Kate just a few weeks later in punchy polka dots.

As seen in a video shared to social media with Prince William, Charlotte sweetly wished the English women's soccer team good luck in the Euro 2020 final. The little princess' navy and white tee was reminiscent of her mom's Wimbledon outfit.

05 of 08
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive in the Royal Box on Centre Court during day nine of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 5, 2022 in London, England.
Kate Middleton and Prince William. Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty

Kate served a royal rewear at her first Wimbledon event of the season. The senior royal was first seen in the blue and white polka dot belted dress by Alessandra Rich at a Platinum Jubilee event for Queen Elizabeth weeks before.

In a full-circle moment, Kate's conscientious choice even heeded Wimbledon's sustainable theme.

06 of 08
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
Kate Middleton. Samir Hussein/WireImage

The princess popped in brown polka dots at the Royal Ascot in June in a feminine dress by Alessandra Rich. She topped the look with a brown hat with white flowers, plus pearl drop earrings that previously belonged to Princess Diana.

07 of 08
Kate Middleton, Princess Diana
Kate Middleton; Princess Diana. Chris Jackson/Getty; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

The entire ensemble drew comparisons to a notable moment from her late mother-in-law, who similarly wore black polka dots to another equestrian event — the Epsom Derby — in 1986.

Going the extra style mile, Diana's Victor Edelstein dress featured the same pattern as her Frederick Fox hat.

08 of 08
Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey on March 29, 2022 in London, England. Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh died aged 99 on April 9, 2021.
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

The Princess of Wales opted for a belted black dress with white polka dots and puff sleeves at Prince Philip's memorial service in March, completing the look with a coordinated hat and black pumps. Princess Charlotte held her mother's hand as they walked into Westminster Abbey, respectfully dressed in navy.

