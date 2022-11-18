Spotted! Kate Middleton's Best Polka Dot Moments This Year

01 of 08 Kate Middleton. Paul Edwards/AP/Shutterstock Kate Middleton seems to have a soft spot for polka dots! The Princess of Wales, 40, has increasingly incorporated the cheerful trend into her wardrobe this year. She was most recently spotted at the Reading Ukrainian Community Centre in a navy and yellow shirt dress — similar Ukraine's national colors, a flawless lesson in "flag" dressing.

02 of 08 Prince George, Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte. JONATHAN BRADY/POOL/AFP via Getty Kate was sophisticated at Lambrook School preview day, striding into fall in tawny brown and white polka dots. Her shirt dress' collar and bodice buttons sweetly complemented the same details on Princess Charlotte's summer uniform.

03 of 08 Kate Middleton. Karwai Tang/WireImage The princess aced Wimbledon style in a tea-length navy dress with white polka dots and sailor-style collar in July — spot-on for summer.

04 of 08 Princess Charlotte; Kate Middleton. Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Instagram; Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty In another matching moment, Charlotte twinned with Kate just a few weeks later in punchy polka dots. As seen in a video shared to social media with Prince William, Charlotte sweetly wished the English women's soccer team good luck in the Euro 2020 final. The little princess' navy and white tee was reminiscent of her mom's Wimbledon outfit.

05 of 08 Kate Middleton and Prince William. Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Kate served a royal rewear at her first Wimbledon event of the season. The senior royal was first seen in the blue and white polka dot belted dress by Alessandra Rich at a Platinum Jubilee event for Queen Elizabeth weeks before. In a full-circle moment, Kate's conscientious choice even heeded Wimbledon's sustainable theme.

06 of 08 Kate Middleton. Samir Hussein/WireImage The princess popped in brown polka dots at the Royal Ascot in June in a feminine dress by Alessandra Rich. She topped the look with a brown hat with white flowers, plus pearl drop earrings that previously belonged to Princess Diana.

07 of 08 Kate Middleton; Princess Diana. Chris Jackson/Getty; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty The entire ensemble drew comparisons to a notable moment from her late mother-in-law, who similarly wore black polka dots to another equestrian event — the Epsom Derby — in 1986. Going the extra style mile, Diana's Victor Edelstein dress featured the same pattern as her Frederick Fox hat.