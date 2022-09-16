Kate Middleton always looks put together and stylish, so it's no surprise that her hair is the stuff shampoo commercial dreams are made of. The new Princess of Wales is known for her brunette waves, which never fail to look perfect every time she's photographed.

Aside from the occasional addition of some highlights, Kate's hair hasn't changed much since she met Prince William. For the most part, she's kept it a little longer than shoulder-length, and it always looks full, thick and shiny. While the bouncy blowout seems to be her preferred style, the royal also experiments with elegant updos, high ponytails and some detailed half-up hairstyles that never fail to impress. Here's a look at Kate Middleton's best hair looks through the years.

A Laid-Back Look

Daily Mail/Pool/Anwar Hussein Collection/Getty

Back in 2005, when Kate first started dating William, she went to his graduation ceremony at St. Andrews University. Even before becoming an official member of the British royal family, Kate was sporting effortlessly chic styles. Her low-maintenance look featured a darker shade of brown, side-swept bangs and a flattering shoulder-length cut.

The Perfect Blowout

Chris Jackson/Getty

In 2010, when Kate and William stood side-by-side to announce their engagement, Kate kept her hair simple but still enviably gorgeous. She opted for a bouncy blowout (which has since become her signature look) and some longer side bangs and layers.

A Classic Half-Up Style

Paul Hackett - WPA Pool/Getty

For her wedding to William in 2011, Kate opted for a classic hairstyle, and, as expected, not a strand was out of place. Her hair was pulled back into a soft and wispy half-up 'do that looked put together without being fussy, along with some loose curls. Kate's now-iconic Cartier halo tiara and a long veil finished off the look.

Wispy Side Bangs

Indigo/Getty

Photographed during her first official visit to Cambridge, Kate showed off a new cut that proved she was years ahead of the curtain bangs trend. The blonde highlights brightened up her hair, and the overall look was chic and just different enough without being a huge change.

A Pearl-Studded Updo

Danny Lawson - Pool/Getty

While on their Diamond Jubilee Tour of the Far East in 2012, Kate twisted her hair off of her shoulders and into an elegant braided low bun. She turned the simple look into a head-turning style by embellishing the updo with pearl studs.

A Twisted Half-Up Style

Jack Hill - WPA Pool /Getty ; Dan Kitwood/Getty

Kate rarely wears a hat without doing something interesting to the hair underneath it. While celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in 2013, the future Princess of Wales went with a half-up style with some of her considerably darker locks pulled back into a subtle twist.

The Ideal Ponytail

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

While attending the East Anglia's Children's Hospices Norfolk Capital Appeal launch event in 2014, Kate went for a more casual look with a thoughtfully mussed ponytail. With the right amount of volume at the roots and just enough texture throughout, it was the epitome of a perfect pony.

A Fun Twist

Samir Hussein/WireImage ; Danny Martindale/WireImage

At the 2015 Cricket World Cup event in 2014, Kate kept her hair down and wavy. Instead of just a classic blowout, though, she had some pieces pulled back into a fun twist with some volume at the roots. The result was slightly more casual but still sophisticated.

Voluminous Waves

Danny Martindale/WireImage

Kate went with classic voluminous waves while visiting Portsmouth, England in 2015. She kept things sleek up top while the ends of her hair were curled to perfection.

A Braided Updo

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate often adds an interesting detail to her updos, and this braided look for the 2015 St. Patrick's Day parade in England was no exception. The twisted bun sat low at the nape of her neck to leave plenty of room for her hat.

A Sleek Low Bun

Chris Jackson/Getty

While many of Kate's hairstyles appear loose and effortless, her 'do at a reception during a 2016 tour of Canada was polished and sleek. Pulled back into a side chignon, it gave off a more mature and sophisticated look that was just right with her red dress.

Shoulder-Length Curls

Matthias Nareyek - Pool/Getty

Kate's hair is almost always on the longer side, but at the Queen's birthday party in Germany in 2017, she showed off her trendy lob cut. She accentuated her new style with simple shiny curls.

A Twisted Chignon

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty ; James Devaney/WireImage

During the 2017 Trooping the Colour parade, Kate skipped the blowout in favor of pulling her hair back into a twisted, voluminous chignon. The style is one of her go-tos, likely because it works so well with a hat.

A Loose Updo

Chris Jackson/Getty ; Dave J Hogan/Getty

While making an appearance at the 70th EE British Academy Film Awards in 2017, Kate pulled her hair back into a loose low updo that looked both regal and glamorous. Sleek but not stuffy, the hairstyle put all the attention onto her large statement earrings and off-the-shoulder neckline.

An Elegant Chignon

UK Press Pool/UK Press

At the wedding of her sister, Pippa Middleton, in 2017, Kate opted for a low chignon with lots of complicated-looking twists and a truly interesting shape. The style perfectly matched her pink fascinator.

A Sparkling Tiara

John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty

Kate was the picture of a princess at the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in 2018. The future princess paired a gorgeous Alexander McQueen gown with the sparkling Lover's Knot tiara, one of the best-known British royal family tiaras (it was also a favorite of Princess Diana). Kate's simple low bun looked elegant while keeping all eyes on the statement-making piece.

A Braided Chignon

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

For a Remembrance Sunday Service in London in 2018, Kate put a twist on her staple chignon by adding a thick braid. The hairstyle was appropriately regal for the occasion.

A Brightened Up Blowout

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Kate showed off some honey-colored highlights and a beautiful blowout during an event in London in 2018.

Glamorous Curls

Karwai Tang/WireImage

While attending the Royal Variety Performance at the London Palladium, Kate opted for a more glamorous look with tighter curls instead of her usual loose waves.

Sleek and Windswept

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

During a trip to the Aga Khan Centre in London in October 2019, Kate had the wind to thank for giving her classic blowout extra flair.

A Tiara Moment

Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty

Kate turned to two of her favorites — an elegant chignon and the Lover's Know tiara — for the Diplomatic Corps reception in 2019. Her regal updo showed off her diamond and pearl drop earrings and diamond necklace.

A Low Braided Chignon

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty ; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

For the Royal Ascot in 2019, Kate styled her hair into an intricately braided chignon that sat just below her ear on one side. She accentuated the look with a blue Philip Treacy hat and blue topaz and diamond drop earrings by Kiki McDonough.

A Twisted Side Updo

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press

Kate looked regal and stylish at the Commonwealth Day Service in 2020. She chose one of her favorite hairstyles, a twisted updo that sat low at the side of her head to complement her hat, which matched her deep red coat and heels.

A Casual Half-Up Look

Pool/Max Mumby/Getty

While visiting Cardiff Castle in Wales, Kate took a break from her sophisticated updos and wore her hair in a more casual style. She pulled her loose, shiny curls off her face in a half-up style with some volume on the top.

A Chic Hair Accessory

Samir Hussein/WireImage

While visiting Ireland with Prince William, Kate decided to play around with a hair accessory, which she rarely does. The future Princess of Wales went for her usual wavy blowout, but added a chic black velvet headband that showed off her sparkling diamond earrings.

A Twist on the Half-Up 'Do

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Kate chose a stylish but playful look for an event at Evelina Children's Hospital in London in 2020. Her loose curls were pulled back into a half-updo that featured a fishtail braid at the roots.

A Deep Side Part

. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

In 2021, Kate walked the green carpet for the Earthshot Prize at Alexandra Palace in London. The future Princess of Wales chose a glamorous look with a deep side part that brought iconic Old Hollywood hairstyles to mind.

A Red Carpet-Worthy Updo

Chris Jackson/Getty

Kate pulled out all the stops when she attended the world premiere of No Time To Die in London. She paired her head-turning, gold-beaded Jenny Packham gown with an elaborately twisted updo.

Side-Swept Curls

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

The future Princess of Wales once again went for Old Hollywood glamour with a side part and side-swept curls while attending the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

A Fun High Ponytail

Chris Jackson/Getty

During a visit to Ulster University Magee Campus in Northern Ireland, Kate pulled her hair into a voluminous high ponytail. It was the perfect look to complement her sophisticated purple pantsuit.

Straight and Sleek

Jane Barlow - Pool/Getty

Kate turned heads for her first look of her Caribbean tour with William in March 2022. She wore her hair down and straight, with an uncharacteristic middle part that, of course, looked fabulous on her. The hairstyle was just right with her shimmering hot pink metallic gown by British brand The Vampire's Wife.

A Very Glamorous Updo

Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage

While attending a special dinner at King's House in Jamaica with Prince William, Kate swept her hair back into a sleek updo with an intricately braided bun. The hairstyle showed off her stunning emerald statement earrings, which were on loan from the Queen herself.

A Sweet Velvet Bow Detail

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press ; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

During a surprise appearance at the Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey, Kate accentuated her sleek and shiny blowout with a white halo headpiece. The back of the piece featured a large blue bow detail for a playful element.

A Chic Tucked-Back Look

Kate Middleton. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Kate switched things up with a sleek and straight look when handing out an award on behalf of Queen Elizabeth at the Design Museum in London in May 2022. She pulled back her face-framing pieces for a "grown-up chic" 'do, as her personal hairstylist Richard Ward described the style.

A Layered Fall Cut

Kate Middleton. PA

Kate debuted a new fall haircut when bringing her three children to school in September 2022. The shorter style featured added layers and some touched-up highlights.