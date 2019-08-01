Kate Middleton's Best Friend Pays the Ultimate Tribute by Naming Her Baby After Princess Charlotte

Kate Middleton‘s longtime friend Sophie Snuggs, who is a godmother to Princess Charlotte, is paying the ultimate tribute to her pal with the name she chose for her own daughter.

Sophie (nee Carter) and husband Robert recently welcomed a baby girl, according to an announcement in The Times.

“SNUGGS On 21 June, to Sophie (nee Carter) and Robert, a daughter, Amalia Rose Charlotte,” the notice read, announcing the baby girl’s name.

Given Sophie and Kate’s close friendship over the years — and now Sophie’s relationship with goddaughter Princess Charlotte — it’s no surprise that the couple chose to incorporate the moniker in their own child’s name.

Sophie’s bond with Kate’s 4-year-old daughter was evident during her Sept. 2018 wedding at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Norfolk. Princess Charlotte and Prince George served as members of the Snuggs’ adorable bridal party, and Sophie held her goddaughter in her arms while posing for photos.

Sophie is one of Kate’s closest pals, joining her everywhere from the tennis court to the royal’s exclusive social gatherings. She has also joined the Duchess of Cambridge’s family for church in Sandringham, and she’s a regular at royal weddings, including Pippa Middleton‘s nuptials in 2017 and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s wedding the following year.

Sophie grew up in the village of Letheringsett, Norfolk — not far from Kate and William’s country house, Anmer Hall.

Sophie’s connections to the royal family don’t stop at her longtime friendship with Kate. She used to date Prince William‘s best friend Thomas van Straubenzee — who happens to be another of Princess Charlotte’s godparents!

In addition, Sophie’s brother Robert married another one of Kate’s school friends, Hannah Gillingham. (Fun fact: Prince William and Kate attended Robert and Hannah’s wedding on their own first wedding anniversary in June 2012!) Hannah recently became a royal godparent herself, to Prince Louis!