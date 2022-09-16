Kate Middleton's Best Fashion Moments of All Time

From the moment Kate Middleton entered the royal family, it was clear that anglophiles were in for a lifetime of stellar fashion moments. Her timeless, elegant taste, love of fascinators and overall sense of poise make her an exemplary member of the British royal family.

The new Princess of Wales has a well-documented preference for certain luxury labels (she's often seen in Jenny Packham and Alexander McQueen), although she's never afraid to step out in more affordable brands like Zara. The royal is also known for recycling pieces from her closet and has even worn the same outfits a decade apart!

No matter what, however, it seems as if every item of clothing Kate wears is immediately bought out by voracious fans who want to recreate her looks. Known as the "Kate effect," the phenomenon began with the enviable blue wrap dress she wore for her and Prince William's official engagement portraits in 2010.

Needless to say, Princess Kate has had quite an impression on fashion — and that doesn't appear to be stopping anytime soon. Keep reading for a look back at some of Kate Middleton's best style moments to date.

Kate Middleton at the wedding of Lady Rose Windsor in London in July 2008

Antony Jones/UK Press

Shortly after rekindling her relationship with Prince William, the future Princess of Wales attended the wedding of Lady Rose Windsor and George Gilman at The Queen's Chapel in London. She wore a multicolored dress and cropped blazer along with a feathered fascinator in her hair.

Kate Middleton at a roller disco in London in 2008

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

In one of the few informal appearances that she would make as a rising member of the royal family, Kate attended a charity roller disco event at the Renaissance Rooms in London in 2008. She certainly dressed for the occasion in a sequin top, yellow shorts and a bright pink purse.

Kate Middleton at St. James Palace in London in November 2010

Anwar Hussein/Getty

For her official engagement announcement to Prince William, Kate wore a now-famous dark blue Issa wrap dress that marked the beginning of the "Kate effect." The dress was also similar to the blue ensemble that Princess Diana wore for her own engagement portraits with Prince Charles in 1981.

Kate Middleton at her wedding to Prince William in London in April 2011

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate looked as regal as ever in her Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen wedding gown, which featured French Chantilly lace and English Cluny lace throughout the bodice, skirt and underskirt. The flowing skirt, made of ivory and white satin gazar, was designed to emulate an opening flower.

For extra regal flair, Kate added an ivory silk tulle veil adorned with hand-embroidered flowers held in place by the Cartier Halo tiara, lent to Kate by the Queen. She also wore diamond drop earrings by Robinson Pelham and handmade satin and lace shoes by Alexander McQueen.

Kate Middleton at the ARK 10th Anniversary Gala Dinner in London in June 2011

Indigo/Getty

In one of her first show-stopping moments as Duchess of Cambridge, Kate wore a shimmering blush-colored Jenny Packham dress at the ARK 10th Anniversary Gala Dinner in London. She accessorized with a matching blush-hued clutch and heels.

Kate Middleton at the BAFTA Brits to Watch event in Los Angeles in July 2011

Mark Large - Pool/Getty

During a trip stateside, Kate and Prince William attended the BAFTA Brits to Watch Gala at the Belasco Theatre in Los Angeles. The Princess stunned in a lilac floor-length gown by Alexander McQueen, which was cinched at the waist with a crystal belt.

Kate Middleton at an Olympic Concert in London in May 2012

Indigo/Getty

Kate wore one of her favorite designers, Jenny Packham, to attend an Olympic Concert at Royal Albert Hall in 2012. She paired the striking teal gown (which featured lace cap sleeves and a belted waist) with Jimmy Choo platform sandals.

Kate Middleton after the birth of her son, Prince George, in July 2013

Anwar Hussein/WireImage

After welcoming her first child, Prince George, in July 2013, Kate posed with William and the newborn outside of St. Mary's hospital wearing a blue Jenny Packham dress with white polka dots. The look was reminiscent of the polka-dot number Princess Diana donned when she gave birth to Prince William in 1982.

Kate Middleton arriving in New Zealand in April 2014

Chris Jackson/Getty

Princess Kate kicked off her royal tour of New Zealand and Australia in a bright red, double-breasted coat and matching pillbox hat, which seemed to be an homage to former First Lady Jackie Kennedy.

Kate Middleton at the St. Andrews 600th Anniversary Dinner in New York City in December 2014

Samir Hussein/WireImage

One of many elegant maternity fashion moments, Kate Middleton (who was pregnant with Princess Charlotte at the time) wore a dark blue Jenny Packham gown for the St. Andrews 600th anniversary dinner at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The Princess had worn this particular dress before, but this time, she styled it with a sleek updo and gemstone earrings.

Kate Middleton attending Christmas Day services in December 2014

Chris Jackson/Getty

For the 2014 holiday, Kate strayed away from the traditional red and green and instead opted for a brown tweed coat and matching hat by Lock & Co. She accessorized with dangling earrings and a multicolored scarf tucked into her coat collar.

Kate Middleton at the Spectre premiere in London in 2015

Karwai Tang/WireImage

For the London premiere of Spectre, Kate wore a sweeping Jenny Packham gown in a baby blue shade along with a crystal belt and chandelier earrings.

Kate Middleton at the Commonwealth Observance Day Service in London in March 2016

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Princess Kate debuted her largest hat yet while attending the Commonwealth Observance Day Service at Westminster Abbey in 2016. The slate blue accessory, designed by John Boyd, perfectly complemented Kate's Erdem coat and Rupert Sanderson heels.

Kate Middleton visiting the University of British Columbia in Canada in September 2016

Pool/Sam Hussein/WireImage

Kate brightened up the University of British Columbia with this emerald green Dolce & Gabbana dress while on a visit to Kelowna, Canada, in 2016. She paired the look with a nude clutch and pumps and styled her hair in her classic bouncy blowout.

Kate Middleton visiting the Mauritshuis in The Netherlands in October 2016

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

During her first solo trip overseas as a royal, Kate wore a powder blue suit by Catherine Walker for a visit to the Mauritshuis museum in The Netherlands.

Kate Middleton departing from the Hamburg airport in Germany in July 2017

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate looked radiant in a lavender dress by Emilia Wickstead and Gianvito Rossi heels while in Hamburg, Germany. She walked alongside her daughter, Charlotte, who wore a pink-and-red patterned dress.

Kate Middleton at the Royal Variety Performance in London in November 2017

Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty

This embellished Jenny Packham gown was a particularly glitzy moment for Kate. She wore the look to the Royal Variety Performance at the Palladium Theatre in London along with a small silver clutch and silver shoes.

Kate Middleton visiting The Foundling Museum in London in November 2017

Karwai Tang/WireImage

While visiting The Foundling Museum in London in 2017, the royal wore a polka dot Kate Spade dress and maroon suede heels.

Kate Middleton visiting the Karolinska Institute in Sweden in January 2018

Karwai Tang/WireImage

On her and Prince William's second day visiting Sweden in 2018, Kate wore a red-and-white houndstooth coat by Catherine Walker and a maroon Chanel purse. The look paid homage to one of Princess Diana's favorite looks by Moschino from the early '90s. Diana first wore the red-and-black ensemble to a church service in Sandringham, ​​again during her royal tour of Canada in October 1991 and a third time to an event in 1992.

Kate Middleton at an official dinner in Norway in February 2018

LISE AASERUD/AFP

Kate's maternity fashion was back in full swing while pregnant with her son Prince Louis in 2018. While attending a formal dinner at the Norwegian Royal Palace, the Princess wore a light pink Alexander McQueen gown with a cape detail and silver embellishments around the collar.

Kate Middleton visiting the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists in London in February 2018

Chris Jackson/Getty

Back in one of her favorite designers, Kate wore a navy blue Jenny Packham dress and overcoat along with navy Jimmy Choo heels while visiting the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists in London.

Kate Middleton after the birth of her son, Prince Louis, in April 2018

Chris Jackson/Getty

To officially introduce her and Prince William's third child, Prince Louis, Kate was all smiles in a red Jenny Packham dress with a white lace Peter Pan collar. The parents of three posed outside of St. Mary's hospital, just as they had done following George and Charlotte's births.

Kate Middleton at Prince Harry and Megan Markle's wedding in London in May 2018

Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty

True royal fans might have recognized the cream-colored Alexander McQueen tailored coat Kate wore to the wedding of Prince Harry and Megan Markle in 2018. The Princess had previously worn the ensemble to her daughter Charlotte's christening in 2015. In 2022, she wore it for the Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey.

Kate Middleton at a Christmas party in London in December 2018

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

​​While attending a Christmas party celebrating military families, Kate looked festive in a red plaid skirt by Emilia Wickstead, Brora cropped cashmere black cardigan and black boots.

Kate Middleton at Wimbledon in London in July 2019

Karwai Tang/Getty

One of many summery Wimbledon looks, Kate wore a pale blue Emilia Wickstead dress with cap sleeves for the Men's Finals Day of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. She accessorized the sweet ensemble with nude heels and pearl earrings.

Kate Middleton at a reception in Pakistan in October 2019

Karwai Tang/WireImage

This sparkling green Jenny Packham gown made a statement during her and Prince William's official tour of Pakistan. She paired the dress with O'Nitaa earrings for a special reception at the Pakistan National Monument.

Kate Middleton at the UK Holocaust Memorial Day Commemorative Ceremony in London in January 2020

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate looked preppy yet refined in this gray wool dress by Catherine Walker while attending the UK Holocaust Memorial Day Commemorative Ceremony in Westminster. She completed the look with a black-and-gold clutch, pearl cluster earrings and a half-up, half-down hairstyle.

Kate Middleton at the EE British Academy Film Awards in London in February 2020

Samir Hussein/WireImage

In 2020, Kate appeared at the EE British Academy Film Awards in an ornate white-and-gold short-sleeve gown that she originally wore for a 2012 state dinner in Malaysia.

Kate Middleton at the Commonwealth Day Service in London in March 2020

Samir Hussein/WireImage

For the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey, Kate re-wore her red Catherine Walker coat, which she paired with a matching red fascinator.

Kate Middleton visiting a bakery in London in September 2020

JUSTIN TALLIS/POOL/AFP

In the fall of 2020, Princess Kate and Prince William spent the day visiting local businesses that had been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Kate wore a red-and-white floral dress from Beulah (as well as a matching face mask) and Ralph Lauren heels.

Kate Middleton at the The Natural History Museum in London in June 2021

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Kate opted for a casual look to visit the Urban Nature Project at The Natural History Museum in London. She wore a plain white tee underneath a salmon-colored blazer, as well as jeans and white sneakers.

Kate Middleton at the No Time to Die premiere in London in September 2021

Princess Kate, along with Prince William, Prince Charles, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall were guests of honor at the London premiere of No Time to Die in 2021. For the event, the style icon wore a gold, beaded Jenny Packham gown with a dramatic cape.

Kate Middleton visiting University College London's Centre for Longitudinal Studies in London in October 2021

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

While visiting the University of London in 2021, Kate wore a black-and-white houndstooth dress from Zara and gray heels. She first debuted the dress in 2020 when she wore it underneath a custom Alexander McQueen coat.

Kate Middleton attending a reception in Belize in March 2022

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

While touring Belize with Prince William, Kate stepped out in a vibrant fuchsia dress with ruffle sleeves by The Vampire's Wife. She paired the gown with an embroidered clutch, gold statement earrings and silver sandals.

Kate Middleton at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere in London in May 2022

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press

Kate appeared at the London premiere of Top Gun: Maverick looking as glamorous as a bond girl. She showed off her decolletage in an off-the-shoulder black-and-white Roland Mouret gown with her long, dark hair tucked behind her ears and falling down her back.

Kate Middleton at the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II in London in June 2022

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Kate's butter yellow Emilia Wickstead dress was the perfect summery option for the National Service of Thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee. She paired the look with a matching fascinator and pearl earrings.