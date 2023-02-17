Kate Middleton's Best BAFTA Style: All About the Gowns and Glittering Jewels

Kate Middleton will make her BAFTAs debut as the Princess of Wales this weekend — here's everything she's worn to the awards show so far

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 17, 2023 09:46 AM
Red Carpet Return

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends The Earthshot Prize 2022 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on December 02, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kate Middleton has glamorous plans this weekend! Princess Kate, 41, is set to attend the BAFTA Film Awards alongside her husband Prince William on Sunday, making their event debut as the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The outing will mark a red carpet return for the royal couple, who have missed the BAFTAs in recent years. In honor of the occasion, look back in the style files at Kate's previous fashion — and the must-see jewelry.

Royal Rewear

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020
Prince William and Kate Middleton at BAFTAs 2020. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate was glowing in white and gold at the BAFTAs in 2020, her most recent appearance at the awards show. To heed the evening's sustainable dress code, the royal re-wore a glittering Alexander McQueen number she first sported for a state dinner in Malaysia in 2012.

Kate completed the look with earrings and a necklace by Van Cleef and Arpels (worth over $15,000), plus gold Jimmy Choo heels.

Bright in White

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive to attend the EE British Academy Film Awards at Royal Albert Hall on February 10, 2019 in London, England.
Tim Ireland - WPA Pool/Getty

The then-Duchess of Cambridge again turned to Alexander McQueen (the label behind her wedding gown) for the BAFTAs in 2019, stepping out in a white asymmetrical gown with floral embellishments on the left shoulder.

Accessorizing with gems straight from the royal vault, Kate wore Princess Diana's South Sea Pearl Earrings and Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Quatrefoil Bracelet. In a move Cinderella would approve of, she slipped into sparkling silver heels.

Maternity Moment

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs)
Kate Middleton and Prince William at BAFTAs 2018. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kate was seven months pregnant with Prince Louis when she attended the BAFTAs in 2018, memorably wearing green despite guidance from the Time's Up initiative to wear black. The campaign demanded an end to the harassment, assault, and mistreatment of women, and the color scheme created a visual stance.

While stars like Angelina Jolie, Lupita Nyong'o and Margot Robbie all matched in black, Kate did not, as members of the royal family traditionally avoid voicing political opinions.

Instead, the Duchess of Cambridge reached for a deep green cap-sleeved ensemble by Jenny Packham. Her baby bump was accentuated by a black sash below the bust, and she accessorized with a suite of enviable emerald jewelry, plus black Prada heels with a coordinating clutch.

Team McQueen

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (R) and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive to attend the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall
Kate Middleton and Prince William at BAFTAs 2017. DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

Another BAFTA carpet, another McQueen creation! The Duchess of Cambridge was all smiles while attending the awards show for the first time in 2017. She opted for a bespoke, black, floral Alexander McQueen gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline, fitted bodice and full, tiered skirt.

Kate wore her hair swept into an updo, keeping the attention on her chandelier pear-shaped earrings.

Before the BAFTAs

The Duke And Duchess Attend A Bafta Reception, At The Belasco Theatre In Los Angeles.
Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty

Practicing for the BAFTAs, perhaps? The newly-minted Duchess of Cambridge shined in lilac at a reception for the British film and television academy in Los Angeles in July 2011, three months after her royal wedding to Prince William.

Setting precedent for the years to come, the ethereal cap sleeve gown cinched with a glittering belt was designed by — you guessed it — Alexander McQueen.

