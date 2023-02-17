Kate Middleton's Best BAFTA Style: All About the Gowns and Glittering Jewels

01 of 06 Red Carpet Return Karwai Tang/WireImage Kate Middleton has glamorous plans this weekend! Princess Kate, 41, is set to attend the BAFTA Film Awards alongside her husband Prince William on Sunday, making their event debut as the Prince and Princess of Wales. The outing will mark a red carpet return for the royal couple, who have missed the BAFTAs in recent years. In honor of the occasion, look back in the style files at Kate's previous fashion — and the must-see jewelry.

02 of 06 Royal Rewear Prince William and Kate Middleton at BAFTAs 2020. Samir Hussein/WireImage Kate was glowing in white and gold at the BAFTAs in 2020, her most recent appearance at the awards show. To heed the evening's sustainable dress code, the royal re-wore a glittering Alexander McQueen number she first sported for a state dinner in Malaysia in 2012. Kate completed the look with earrings and a necklace by Van Cleef and Arpels (worth over $15,000), plus gold Jimmy Choo heels.

03 of 06 Bright in White Tim Ireland - WPA Pool/Getty The then-Duchess of Cambridge again turned to Alexander McQueen (the label behind her wedding gown) for the BAFTAs in 2019, stepping out in a white asymmetrical gown with floral embellishments on the left shoulder. Accessorizing with gems straight from the royal vault, Kate wore Princess Diana's South Sea Pearl Earrings and Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Quatrefoil Bracelet. In a move Cinderella would approve of, she slipped into sparkling silver heels.

04 of 06 Maternity Moment Kate Middleton and Prince William at BAFTAs 2018. Karwai Tang/WireImage Kate was seven months pregnant with Prince Louis when she attended the BAFTAs in 2018, memorably wearing green despite guidance from the Time's Up initiative to wear black. The campaign demanded an end to the harassment, assault, and mistreatment of women, and the color scheme created a visual stance. While stars like Angelina Jolie, Lupita Nyong'o and Margot Robbie all matched in black, Kate did not, as members of the royal family traditionally avoid voicing political opinions. Instead, the Duchess of Cambridge reached for a deep green cap-sleeved ensemble by Jenny Packham. Her baby bump was accentuated by a black sash below the bust, and she accessorized with a suite of enviable emerald jewelry, plus black Prada heels with a coordinating clutch.

05 of 06 Team McQueen Kate Middleton and Prince William at BAFTAs 2017. DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images Another BAFTA carpet, another McQueen creation! The Duchess of Cambridge was all smiles while attending the awards show for the first time in 2017. She opted for a bespoke, black, floral Alexander McQueen gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline, fitted bodice and full, tiered skirt. Kate wore her hair swept into an updo, keeping the attention on her chandelier pear-shaped earrings.