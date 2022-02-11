The royal mom will read The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark on Sunday's episode of CBeebies Bedtime Stories

Kate Middleton Says 'Night Night and Sleep Tight' in First Look at Her Children's Show Appearance

Kate Middleton is helping children rest without worry.

The royal will read The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark on Sunday's episode of CBeebies Bedtime Stories to mark Children's Mental Health Week. In a preview clip from her upcoming appearance, Kate reminds children that they are not alone when they feel fearful.

The classic children's book ties into this year's Children's Mental Health Week theme: "Growing Together." In the story, a baby barn owl named Plop is frightened of the dark, but he's helped by others to grow in confidence and overcome his fears.

"Wow, what an encouraging tale," she says. "We can all feel scared sometimes, just like our little owl friend Plop, but as Mrs. Barn Owl said, it's better to find out about the things that scare us before we make up our mind — and with the help of others, we can often face things that worry us."

She added, "Now, it's time for bed. Night night and sleep tight."

For the appearance, Kate dressed casually in a pair of jeans and a cozy sweater. She sat cross-legged on a blanket on the floor surrounded by a woodland scene — and a couple of owl stuffed animals.

CBeebies Bedtime Stories is a popular British children's program that features a different celebrity reading a bedtime story each week. Ed Sheeran, Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Reynolds have all made appearances on the BBC show!

The Duchess of Cambridge has years of bedtime story practice with her own three kids: Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.

In a statement, Patricia Hidalgo, Director of BBC Children's and Education, said: "I couldn't be more proud to have The Duchess read a CBeebies Bedtime Story as we mark the 20th anniversary of our CBeebies and CBBC channels. It's such a special and relevant tale and perfectly represents this years' Children's Mental Health Week theme. I can't wait to see her deliver her own take on such a classic story and I'm sure our audience can't either."

Supporting children's mental wellbeing is a vital part of Kate's royal work. She is also patron of the children's mental health charity Place2Be. Earlier this year, Kate announced the development of The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, which is part of the charitable arm she shares with her husband Prince William.

Kate will travel to Denmark later this month for a series of events to highlight her foundation. During the two days, Kate will learn more about progress in the field from how things are done in the world-leading country, which Kensington Palace called a "beacon of best practice" for the Early Years.