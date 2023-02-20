All About Kate Middleton's Rare Fashion Risk at the BAFTAs: 'Opera Gloves Are Transformative'

The Princess of Wales' take on old Hollywood glamour at the BAFTA Awards included full-length black velvet opera gloves

By Monique Jessen
Published on February 20, 2023 11:03 AM
Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. The Prince of Wales, President of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), and The Princess will attend the Awards ceremony before meeting category winners and EE Rising Star Award nominees.
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty

Kate Middleton is taking some serious style risks.

The Princess of Wales, 41, attended the BAFTA Awards alongside Prince William on Sunday wearing perhaps her most daring red carpet look to date — including a dramatic pair of full-length opera gloves.

Princess Kate refashioned a white Grecian-inspired Alexander McQueen dress (her wedding gown designer!), which she wore to the same event in 2019, by swapping the corsage detail on the shoulder to a flowing sweep of white chiffon, making the look instantly feel more fashion-forward.

But it was her bold choice of accessories for the star-studded event — in particular, the contrasting full-length black velvet opera gloves — which stole the show.

Kate Middleton 2023/2019 BAFTAS
Kate Middleton's Re-fashioned Alexander McQueen dress in 2019 and 2023. Chris Jackson/Getty, Samir Hussein/WireImage

"Opera gloves are transformative; they have enormous leverage," Genevieve James, creative director at royal glove supplier Cornelia James, tells PEOPLE. "They turn any event into an occasion and a dress into a statement."

James, whose independent family business has been supplying gloves to the royal family for over 70 years, is unable to confirm that Kate is wearing her design (their identical "Melissa" black velvet style retails for $216). But Kate does have several styles from the brand, which she most recently wore in Boston in December.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales, attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. The Prince of Wales, President of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), and The Princess will attend the Awards ceremony before meeting category winners and EE Rising Star Award nominees. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Prince William and Kate Middleton at the BAFTAs 2023. Chris Jackson/Getty

Exuding old-school Hollywood glamour, the elegant accessory gave a nostalgic nod to red carpet events of the past when the likes of Grace Kelly, Marilyn Monroe and Rita Hayworth rarely attended an event without their immaculately fitted gloves, often in silk or sometimes bejeweled.

"Imagine Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany's without the gloves — it's just another little black dress. With the gloves, it becomes iconic and emblematic of our age — always relevant, always contemporary," says James, who supplied the late Queen Elizabeth II with her signature white gloves for decades.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. The Prince of Wales, President of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), and The Princess will attend the Awards ceremony before meeting category winners and EE Rising Star Award nominees.
The Princess Of Wales Attend the BAFTA Film Awards 2023. Chris Jackson/Getty

Kate also went bold (and budget-friendly!) in her choice of earrings for the event, which was attended by celebrities such as Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis and Julianne Moore and held for the first time at the Royal Festival Hall in London's Southbank Centre. The rose gold effect, oversized floral earrings from Zara cost just $28. Featuring rhinestone appliqué, the statement earrings are — of course — sold out.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. The Prince of Wales, President of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), and The Princess will attend the Awards ceremony before meeting category winners and EE Rising Star Award nominees.
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales at the BAFTA's 2023. Chris Jackson/Getty

Princess Kate is known for repeating favorite pieces from her closet, and this is not the first time that she has worn an upcycled dress to the prestigious awards show.

In honor of the sustainable theme at the 2020 BAFTAs, the royal wore an embroidered gold and white dress, also by Alexander McQueen, that she had previously worn in Malaysia in 2012. This time, the sleeves had been altered from sheer to a more structured design.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020
Prince William and Kate Middleton at the BAFTAs 2020. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Despite Sunday's red carpet outing being the sixth time Prince William and Kate attended the BAFTAs together, it was the royal couple's first time at the awards show in three years.

Last year, Prince William, who has been president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts since 2010, sent a pre-recorded video congratulating the nominees. In 2020, he was forced to cancel his scheduled appearance after the death of his grandfather Prince Philip.

