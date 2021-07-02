The Duchess of Cambridge is patron of the organizers of the Wimbledon tennis championship

Kate Middleton Is Back Courtside — and Looking Chic — at Her Favorite Tennis Tournament Wimbledon

The Duchess of Cambridge (centre) attends day five of Wimbledon

The Duchess of Cambridge (centre) attends day five of Wimbledon

Kate Middleton is back at one of her favorite sporting events.

The Duchess of Cambridge was in attendance at Wimbledon on Friday, but she didn't just visit the ongoing Grand Slam tournament to see tennis. Kate, 39, also spent some of the morning in the kitchens on the grounds to help prepare food.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kate was highlighting the work that organizers at the All England Lawn Tennis Club have been doing to create and distribute 200 meals a day to those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge Credit: NEIL HALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Watching the champion athletes volley came first though, as she started her visit to the annual tennis championships on Friday by joining AELTC chief executive Sally Bolton and committee member, former tennis star Tim Henman, on one of the outer courts to watch a match.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C) watches a match on an outside court on the fifth day of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships Credit: NEIL HALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, centre, sits on Court 14 to watch the men's doubles match Credit: Neil Hall/AP/Shutterstock

Kate, 39, who is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club and usually watches from the Royal Box, viewed some games from Court 14 two years ago, the last time the championships took place. Last year, they were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kate Middleton Just Got a New Job from the Queen — and Prince William Announced It!