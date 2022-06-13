Kate's appearance at the royal service was a huge sign that she was being accepted into the royal family fold

Kate Middleton Attends Order of the Garter 14 Years After Making Debut as Prince William's Girlfriend

Kate Middleton attended one of the oldest royal traditions on Monday: Order of the Garter.

The order of chivalry was founded by King Edward III in 1348, and the Duchess of Cambridge, 40, made her royal debut at the prestigious event back in 2008 when she and Prince William were dating. William also received his Order of the Garter knighthood that year, so it was a momentous occasion.

Kate's appearance at the ceremony was a significant signal that she was being welcomed into the royal family fold. Kate and William, who began dating in 2003, met while studying at the University of St. Andrews. She and William tied the knot at Westminster Abbey three years later on April 29, 2011.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton at Order of the Garter in 2022 and 2008 | Credit: Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images; Shutterstock

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the Order of the Garter Service Kate Middleton | Credit: Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images

It was clear during her 2008 appearance that Kate, who wore a polka-dot black skirt suit and matching hat for the event, was already very comfortable with William's family as she chatted happily with Prince Harry and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Prince Harry, Prince William's girlfriend Kate Middleton and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall at Order of the Garter in 2008 | Credit: Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty

The Order of the Garter ceremony has been a constant thread in their relationship. Less than two months after her royal wedding, Kate appeared at the event — this time riding in the carriage alongside her new husband.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge Prince Charles, Kate Middleton and Prince William at Order of the Garter in 2011 | Credit: Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool /Getty

For the 2011 ceremony, Kate wore a silver Katherine Hooker dress and matching coat with grey suede pumps and a matching hat.

And in 2014, Kate, in a pastel blue Christopher Kane coat dress, beamed at William who was caught giving her a sweet smile as he looked over at her during his parade to Windsor Castle.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Sophie, Countess of Wessex watch as Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William at Order of Garter ceremony 2014 | Credit: Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool /Getty

