A Royal Baby
23 featured stories since

Tiara Alert! Kate Middleton Set for State Banquet Appearance — Why Meghan Markle Won't Be Attending

Kate was last seen in a tiara for the Queen's State Banquet in October for King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

placeholder
By
Erin Hill
May 24, 2019 02:33 PM

Time to dust off the royal tiaras!

Kate Middleton has only been seen in a tiara a handful of times, and on June 3, she’ll wear a sparkly topper once again for a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace for Donald Trump’s official State Visit to the U.K.

The Queen will host a private lunch earlier in the day for the President and First Lady. Afterwards, Trump and his wife Melania will join Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall for tea at their nearby residence, Clarence House.

Prince Harry is said to be joining the royals for the private lunch without wife Meghan Markle, who is currently on maternity leave after giving birth to their son Archie on May 6. Neither the Duke or Duchess of Sussex will be at the State Banquet later that evening. However, both Kate and Prince William will be in attendance.

Kate was last seen in a tiara for the Queen’s State Banquet in October for King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands.

Kate Middleton in October 201
John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty
Skip
A Royal Baby
23 featured stories since
Meghan Markle (in 'Blessed' Dress!) and Harry Step Out for First Time Since Announcing Pregnancy
10/15/2018
Prince Charles Is Toasting Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Baby News — 'Several Times!'
10/16/2018
Meghan Markle’s Friends ‘Knew She Was Trying’ for a Baby but ‘Surprised’ It Happened So Fast
10/17/2018
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Tease Their 'Long List' of Potential Baby Names
10/18/2018
Meghan Markle's Dad Thomas Reacts to 'Overwhelming & Joyful' Pregnancy: 'A New Baby Is a Blessing'
10/20/2018
Prince Harry Toasts with Water in Solidarity with Pregnant Meghan Markle at State Dinner in Fiji
10/23/2018
Meghan Markle Drops a Hint About Baby's Due Date During Christmas Day Outing
12/26/2018
Meghan Markle Shares Candid Moment with Another Expectant Mom: ‘Neither of Us Should Be Lifting!’
1/13/2019
Countdown to Royal Baby! Everything We Know About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Baby So Far
3/21/2019
6 Myths About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Baby Debunked!
4/1/2019
Watch Dad-to-Be Prince Harry Make This 3-Month-Old Baby Grin — and Try Not to Smile Too!
4/3/2019
Prince Charles and Camilla's Next Trip Just Gave Us a Major Clue About Meghan Markle's Due Date!
4/14/2019
Grandma Has Arrived! Doria Ragland Arrives in London Ahead of Birth of Royal Baby: Report
4/21/2019
Prince William Jokingly Says He Has 'No Idea' When Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Baby Is Due
4/28/2019
Here's How We'll Know When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Baby Arrives
5/1/2019
Meghan Markle Has Mom Doria Ragland by Her Side for Baby: 'Any New Mom Wants Her Own Mom Around'
5/7/2019
Royal Family Accidentally Introduce Archie on Their Website as Prince William & Kate Middleton's Son
5/8/2019
New Dad Prince Harry Returns to Windsor Castle After Netherlands Trip Following Birth of Son Archie
5/11/2019
Everything We Know About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son Archie Harrison (So Far!)
5/13/2019
Baby Archie Has a Flower Named After Him! See the 'Gender Neutral' Yellow Bloom
5/23/2019
Prince Harry 'Can't Take His Eyes Off Archie': He and Meghan 'Are in a State of Sheer Delight'
5/23/2019
Tiara Alert! Kate Middleton Set for State Banquet Appearance — Why Meghan Markle Won't Be Attending
5/24/2019
Prince Harry’s Pal Calls Royal ‘Inspiring’ in Touching Tribute: ‘Honored To Be Your Friend’
5/25/2019

She arrived to the palace wearing the Lover’s Knot tiara. Sometimes referred to as the Cambridge Lover’s Knot, it is one of the best-known tiaras in the British royal family’s collection, mostly thanks to it being a favorite of the late Princess Diana. Her classic updo showed off her pearl drop earrings, which also belonged to Diana.

RELATED: Every Time Kate Middleton Has Worn a Tiara – See the Photos!

William and Kate, who attended her first state banquet alongside the Queen in 2015 when Chinese President Xi Jinping came to London, are becoming regular fixtures on the list of royals welcoming heads of state as William is second in line to the throne.

Meghan has yet to be seen in a tiara since her wedding day on May 19, 2018. But she has worn several treasured pieces of jewelry that once belonged to Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana. She has also worn jewelry given to her by the Queen.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle
Stephen Pond/Getty Images

While Prince Harry isn’t taking paternity leave – he has made several appearances since welcoming son Archie, including a short trip to the Netherlands and Rome – Meghan is adjusting to life as a new mother at home. Aside from the family’s first outing as a trio, a small press pool at Windsor Castle’s grand St. George’s Hall, the Duchess of Sussex has stayed out of the public eye.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and baby Archie
Press Association via AP
  • Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

However, it likely won’t be long until royal fans see the first-time mom again. One year after making her debut on the famous Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping the Colour celebrations, it’s expected that Meghan will once again join the royal family for the festivities. The annual event, held in honor of Queen Elizabeth‘s birthday, takes place on Saturday, June 8.

You May Like

Advertisement
Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.