The Big Difference Between Princess Charlotte and Prince George's First Days of School

Princess Charlotte will have a huge support system with her as she embarks on her first day of school.

The 4-year-old royal will put on her new uniform and backpack to join Prince George at Thomas’s Battersea next Thursday. Not only will she have her big brother, 6, to show her the ropes, but Kensington Palace just announced that parents Kate Middleton and Prince William will accompany Charlotte on her big day.

When Prince George started at the $23,000-per-year private school some three miles from the family’s Kensington Palace Home in Sept. 2017, only Prince William was there to drop him off. Although Kate was expected to join her son for the important milestone, she was forced to cancel her plans due to acute morning sickness she was suffering during her pregnancy with Prince Louis. Hyperemesis Gravidarum also afflicted Kate during her previous two pregnancies.

“Unfortunately The Duchess of Cambridge remains unwell, and will not be able to accompany Prince George on his first day of school. The Duke of Cambridge will drop off Prince George this morning as planned,” a spokesperson said in a statement at the time.

Prince George flashed a big smile at home while holding hands with his father for an official first day of school portrait. However, nerves appeared to take over as the uniform-clad prince made his way into the school, shyly shaking hands with the head of Thomas’s lower school, Helen Haslem.

However, a source previously told PEOPLE that the future monarch is “very happy” at his school, where he is simply known as George Cambridge.

In addition to core subjects like math, English, science and history, students are taught an era of enrichment classes, including French, computing, drama and ballet. Prince William says George “loves” his ballet classes, which he started taking in Year 1.

Princess Charlotte may also experience first-day jitters, but sources say the outgoing royal (who previously attended Willcocks Nursery School) is thrilled.

“She can’t wait to be with George at big school,” an insider previously told PEOPLE. “She is so excited about it all.”

“They are close in age, and they spend so much time together,” adds the insider. “Playdates [with outsiders] can be tricky, so they learn to lean on each other.”

Charlotte, also called “Lottie” by her family, is “very sweet and very confident — she’s always chatting away,” a source previously told PEOPLE. The source also revealed that talkative toddler has another talent too: she speaks some Spanish. Nanny Maria Turrion Borrallo is from Spain.

Those skills will come in handy during her first year at Thomas’s Battersea.

“In the Reception year children will play and explore; make choices and learn to have a go and persevere; be creative and solve problems; form good relationships; be safe, secure and happy,” according to the school’s website.