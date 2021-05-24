Kate Middleton Drops a Beat on Scotland Tour — and Prince William Jokes It's 'Hurting My Ears'

"Delete it," Kate joked about her musical creation as the couple visited Heavy Sound C.I.C.

Kate Middleton won't be adding DJ to her royal résumé just yet!

Kate and Prince William continued their mini-tour of Scotland on Monday afternoon at Heavy Sound C.I.C., a Scottish community interest company providing music, creative arts and sports activities in underprivileged areas. The royal mom, 39, attempted some sound mixing by pressing buttons on the machine — but the end result prompted her to laugh and cover her ears.

"Please turn that off, it's hurting my ears," Prince William, 38, quipped.

As the couple left, with William handing his wife her clutch, Kate said, "Sorry for leaving such a terrible song. Delete it, delete it!"

"Keep up the incredible work @vruscotland in leading the way in finding compassionate, holistic, human-led solutions. Oh and please do delete that music..." the royal couple's Twitter account captioned a video.

William kicked off the tour solo on Friday before Kate joining her husband on Monday. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who are titled the Earl and Countess of Strathearn when they are in the country, first headed to North Lanarkshire to visit Turning Point, a leading social care charity, to hear about the vital support that's provided to people with complex needs, including addiction and mental health challenges.

They also visited the café kitchen at the Palace of Holyroodhouse by Sikh Sanjog to prepare meals which will be distributed to vulnerable families across the Edinburgh community.

One of their anticipated outings this week will be a visit to St. Andrew's University, where the couple met.