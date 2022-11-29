Kate Middleton Asks Public To Help Choose a Carol for Her Christmas Concert

Kate Middleton is hosting a holiday carol concert at Westminster Abbey on Dec.15, and wants the public to help select the music.

On Monday, the Princess of Wales, 40, revealed that closing song in the upcoming Together at Christmas event would be chosen by the help of fan votes.

"Help us decide the final carol for Together at Christmas," a message on the the Prince and Princess of Wales Twitter account read.

Those wanting to participate can head over to the social media platform and vote on one of the three options Kate has narrowed it down to: "Hark! The Herald," "Joy To The World," and — currently in the lead — "O Come, All Ye Faithful."

Good Morning Britain is hosting the official poll. "The Princess of Wales would like your help to choose the final carol for this year's Together at Christmas service at Westminster Abbey, broadcast on ITV on Christmas Eve," the popular morning show said in their Tweet. "Which is your favorite?"

This is the second year in a row that Kate has organized Together At Christmas, which brings together members of the royal family with charity staff, community volunteers, frontline workers, military personnel and more to "celebrate the joy that human connection can bring," Buckingham Palace said in a Nov. 4 release.

In a touching tribute, this year's Christmas concert will also honor the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September at age 96. The service will showcase the values she upheld through her remarkable life and reign, like empathy, compassion, and support for others.

"These principles are shared and personified by the inspirational guests who have been invited to the Abbey from across the U.K. in recognition of their tireless efforts to help and care for those around them," added the Palace release.

Yui Mok/AP/Shutterstock

Organized by Princess Kate with the support of the Royal Foundation, the event will weave together both traditional and modern themes, welcoming people of all faiths and none. The ancient abbey will be decorated in the holiday spirit, further warmed by music from the Abbey Choir plus other performances and poignant readings.

The concert will be filmed for a Christmas Eve broadcast on ITV.

Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty

The Princess of Wales hosted her first Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey last year, spearheading Royal Carols: Together At Christmas to pay tribute to the incredible work of individuals and organizations across the U.K. who supported their communities through the coronavirus pandemic.

The Abbey Choir similarly sang at the show, which also saw performances from Ellie Goulding, Scottish singer Tom Walker, and Leona Lewis. Prince William delivered a reading from Luke 2:1-7 during the service, too.

In a special surprise, Kate gave her first public performance on the piano during a duet with Walker on the song "For Those Who Can't Be Here."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"Without doubt, it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience," the 30-year-old artist said of their duet. "I thought she absolutely smashed the performance; it's not easy to just jump behind a piano with a bunch of musicians you've never played with before and record live takes to camera, but she completely nailed it."

"She's such a lovely, kind and warm-hearted person and she took the time to thank everyone personally for the opportunity to play together. It was a crazy pinch-yourself kind of day for me, to be in such a beautiful venue playing alongside the Duchess with my band and a string quartet. I certainly won't forget that in a hurry!"