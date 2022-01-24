The Duchess of Cambridge sported an elegant ensemble consisting of a luxe camel coat, a mocha-colored knit skirt set and chestnut brown suede boots

Kate Middleton Was Asked a Rare Fashion Question While on Duty: 'Where Are Your Boots From, Madam?'

Kate Middleton is always dressed to impress, so when one fan had an opportunity to ask the royal a fashion question, she took it...twice!

Kate, 40, and Prince William, 39, traveled to rural Lancashire on Thursday to check in on healthcare workers who have faced unique challenges during the coronavirus pandemic at Clitheroe Community Hospital. They also paid a visit to Church on the Street, a community hub that was started in 2019 to combat homelessness and poverty.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While taking photos with some families, the couple met Trudi and Alastair Barrie and their daughter, Anastasia. Kate held the baby girl as they posed for a photo, causing onlookers to coo and prompting Prince William to quip, "Don't give my wife any more ideas!"

While standing together, Trudi admired Kate's ensemble.

"Where are your boots from, madam?" she asked, although Kate didn't immediately answer, seemingly distracted by the baby and Prince William's joke.

Trudi repeated the question, and Kate appeared to say, "Oh, I don't even know," with a laugh.

The Duchess of Cambridge sported an elegant ensemble consisting of a luxe camel coat, a mocha-colored knit skirt set and chestnut brown suede boots for the outing.

As a senior working member of the royal family, Kate follows strict fashion rules and protocols, which is why she'd never be seen discussing clothing brands — especially while on a royal outing. But that hasn't kept fans from identifying the royals' style choices!

During the visit, William, 39, and Kate, 40, spent time talking to patients about how they've been coping throughout the pandemic and heard about the successful vaccination efforts.

William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridg Prince William and Kate Middleton | Credit: Danny Lawson - WPA Pool/Getty

Kate's outfit also perfectly coordinated with Alfie, a cockapoo puppy who will be trained as a therapy dog to support patients and workers at the hospital.

Kate and William were right at home with the adorable puppy — they adopted a cocker spaniel into their family around the time of the death of their beloved dog Lupo.

As they took turns holding and petting Alfie, Kate said with a laugh, "Our dog is going to be very upset. She's going to be like, 'Where have you been?' "