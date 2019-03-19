Kate Middleton Arrives Solo for Museum Visit Hours After Rare Joint Appearance with the Queen!

Kate Middleton is going back to her artistic roots.

The royal mom of three, who was an art history major at at the University of St. Andrews (where she met Prince William!), paid a visit to the Foundling Museum in London on Tuesday — just hours after her first-ever joint outing with Queen Elizabeth.

Kate kept on the same grey Catherine Walker coat dress she had on earlier in the day, and slightly changed up her look by removing her Sylvia Fletcher black fascinator, showing off her signature blowout.

The Foundling Museum, which tells the story of the 18th century Foundling Hospital, has been working with artists, writers and musicians to develop learning programs, especially for marginalized and vulnerable young people. Some of those have been helped by the program have gone on to run art workshops at the museum.

Kate Middleton Kirsty O'Connor/PA Images/Getty

Ahead of her visit, it was announced that Kate has been made Patron of the Foundling Museum.

Larissa Joy, Chair of Trustees – Foundling Museum, said: “We are delighted and honored that Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge has become Patron of the Foundling Museum,” Larissa Joy, Chair of Trustees of the museum, said in a statement. “We could not imagine a more perfect Patron. We look forward to working with her as we fulfill our mission to inspire people to make positive impact on society through the arts.”

Kirsty O'Connor/PA Images/Getty

Caro Howell, Director of the Foundling Museum, said: “The Foundling Museum is thrilled and honored to receive The Duchess’s patronage. Her support is a huge boost to our work transforming the lives of vulnerable young people through the arts.”

Kate has visited the museum before. She paid a visit in November 2017 (one day after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement!), where she met trainees of the groundbreaking “Tracing our Tales” project. The three-year project aims to develop a bespoke, paid training and mentorship program for care-experienced young adults.

On Wednesday, she met with the trainees again to hear how the initiative has helped them gain confidence and employment. She will also join them in a training session where participants learn how to deliver a creative workshop on block printing techniques.

Princess Kate supports many programs that use art to help children with mental health challenges.

Earlier in the day, Kate stepped out to accompany Queen Elizabeth as she opened a facility at King’s College, London. It was the latest occasion where one of the Queen’s children or grandchildren joined her on public duties — replacing the role that was played by the now-retired Prince Philip.