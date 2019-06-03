Kate Middleton Wears Her Favorite Tiara to State Dinner at Buckingham Palace

Kate Middleton has arrived to the state banquet at Buckingham Palace for President Donald Trump’s official state visit to the U.K.

The royal mom of three, who wore her go-to Lover’s Knot tiara paired with the Queen Mother’s sapphire and diamond fringe earrings for the event, attended the banquet alongside husband Prince William.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kate, 37, also wore a blue, red and white sash of the Royal Victorian Order on her shoulder over her white Alexander McQueen gown — marking the first time she has worn the new honor, which was gifted to her by the Queen for her eighth wedding anniversary in April.

Kate Middleton MEGA

President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and four of the president’s children were hosted for the event in the ballroom. The horseshoe-shaped table — decorated with vast pink-themed floral arrangements — was laid for 171 guests.

Trump was seated between Queen Elizabeth and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall at the head of the table, with Prince Charles on his mother’s left. Next to Charles was Melania. Taking their seats on opposite sides at the corners of the table were Prince William, seated between Prime Minister Theresa May and the US ambassador’s wife Suzanne Johnson, and Kate, who was between the Lord Mayor of London, Peter Estlin, and Steven T. Mnuchin.

Donald Trump, Queen Elizabeth, Melania Trump, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall PA Images/Sipa

Donald Trump, Queen Elizabeth and Melania Trump PA Images/Sipa

Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump were also in attendance. Ivanka sat next to Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and her husband Jared Kushner was with Princess Anne for the dinner.

Other notable guests included the Marchioness of Cholmondeley and her husband, who’s titled the Lord Great Chamberlain — Norfolk neighbors of William and Kate who made headlines in the U.K. earlier this year for an alleged feud between the two couples. The Marchioness, former model Rose Hanbury, sat next to Prince Harry at the Spanish state visit in 2017.

The menu for the banquet includes steamed fillet of halibut with watercress mousse, asparagus spears and chervil sauce, as well as new season Windsor lamb with herb stuffing, spring vegetables and port sauce. For dessert, they’ll be served strawberry sable with lemon verbena cream, fresh fruits, petit fours and coffee.

A sneak peek of the State Banquet table in the Buckingham Palace Ballroom. The final finishing touches will be added shortly before The Queen welcomes @POTUS, @FLOTUS, members of the Royal Family and around 170 guests to celebrate the #USStateVisit. pic.twitter.com/yFNCx1vYSH — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 3, 2019

RELATED: Prince Harry Attends Palace Exhibit with Donald Trump After Trump’s ‘Nasty’ Meghan Markle Comment

Kate was last seen in a tiara for the Queen’s state banquet in October for King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, when she also wore the Lover’s Knot.

Kate Middleton Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

The famous Lover’s Knot tiara, often referred to as the Cambridge Lover’s Knot, is a pearl-encrusted tiara that is one of the best-known in the British royal family’s collection, mostly thanks to it being a favorite of the late Princess Diana. William’s wife also showed off a pair of pearl drop earrings, which also belonged to Diana.

Prior to the evening’s banquet, the Queen hosted a private lunch for the President and First Lady. Afterwards, Trump and his wife Melania joined Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall for tea at their nearby residence, Clarence House.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Prince Harry attended a private exhibition without wife Meghan Markle, who is currently on maternity leave after giving birth to their son Archie on May 6. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be making an appearance at the state banquet. However, the couple are said to be making their first joint appearance since baby Archie’s birth at the annual Trooping the Colour celebrations in honor of the Queen’s birthday this Saturday.