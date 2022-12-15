Kate Middleton Beams in Burgundy as She Arrives to Host Second Annual Christmas Concert

The Princess of Wales arrived at Westminster Abbey for Royal Carols: Together at Christmas, which will pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth

By
Stephanie Petit
Published on December 15, 2022 12:07 PM
Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 15, 2022 in London, England.
Kate Middleton. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton is playing host — again! — at a new royal Christmas event.

The Princess of Wales arrived at Westminster Abbey on Thursday for Royal Carols: Together at Christmas, her second annual Christmas carol concert sponsored by The Royal Foundation. The venue has a special meaning for the royal — after all, it's where she wed Prince William in April 2011!

Kate arrived in a burgundy coat dress worn with matching accessories. She walked along faux snow-covered evergreen trees and oversized lanterns as she made her way inside.

She later joined Prince William and their two eldest children — Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7 — who made their debut at the carol concert. Their little brother, 4-year-old Prince Louis, stayed home.

Together at Christmas Carol service
Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Kate Middleton. Getty

The event was a royal family affair, as Kate and Prince William were joined by King Charles III and Queen Camilla for the concert. Other royal family members in attendance included Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Zara and her husband Mike Tindall, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Lord Frederick Windsor and his wife Sophie Winkleman and Lady Gabriella Windsor and her husband Tom Kingston.

Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, were also seen walking in with Kate's sister, Pippa.

The royals looked cheerful despite the event taking place on the same day as the premiere of new episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix show, which expands on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's allegations of mistreatment within the family and the palace.

The festive event brought together members of the royal family with charity staff, community volunteers, frontline workers, military personnel and more to "celebrate the joy that human connection can bring."

This year's Christmas concert also honored Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September at age 96. The service showcased the values she upheld through her remarkable life and reign, such as empathy, compassion and support for others. "These principles are shared and personified by the inspirational guests who have been invited to the Abbey from across the U.K. in recognition of their tireless efforts to help and care for those around them," the palace previously said.

The Abbey Choir sang traditional carols alongside performances by guests including Craig David and Les Miserables star Samantha Barks, and a special duet from opera singer Alfie Boe and Spice Girl Melanie C. Readings were delivered by speakers including Prince William, Kristin Scott Thomas and Paddington star Hugh Bonneville.

Together at Christmas Carol service
Kate Middleton. Getty

Other surprises are certainly in store. Last year saw performances from Ellie Goulding and Leona Lewis — and Princess Kate herself! The royal surprised everyone when she sat down at a piano to accompany singer Tom Walker in a performance of "For Those Who Can't Be Here."

According to a royal source, the idea for the performance came from Kate herself.

"Music was very important to the Duchess during the lockdowns," said the royal source. "She also recognizes the powerful way in which music brings people together — especially during difficult times. For these reasons, she was keen to be part of Tom's performance in this way."

Last month, Kate asked for the public's help in deciding the concert's finale, sharing a poll between three songs: "Hark! The Herald," "Joy To The World" and "O Come, All Ye Faithful." The winner was "O Come, All Ye Faithful," with 40.7% of the vote after nearly 25,000 people made their pick.

The concert was filmed and will air on ITV on Christmas Eve. The broadcast will be narrated by Catherine Zeta-Jones.

