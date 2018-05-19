Kate Middleton Arrives at the Royal Wedding Less Than a Month After Giving Birth to Prince Louis

The second most-anticipated arrival of the royal wedding is here: Kate Middleton is in the chapel!

The royal mom is making her first public appearance since she welcomed her third child, Prince Louis, with husband (and Harry’s best man!) Prince William on April 23. (She was spotted in the car on the way to Harry and Meghan’s wedding rehearsal on Thursday, but this is the royal mom’s first official appearance.)

It’s been less than a month since Louis’s arrival, and Kate was back to her stylish self, wearing a light yellow coat dress featuring and a matching hat, as well as a big smile as she waved to the crowds gathered outside of St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Kate’s elegant post-baby appearance is no surprise considering her effortless debut on the steps of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital just a few hours after giving birth to little Louis.

Kate Middleton

She arrived with her children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who are serving as a page boy and bridesmaid in the wedding. She sat next to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall during the ceremony at the front of the church.

Kate Middleton

Kate’s Alexander McQueen dress is a piece by one of her favorite designers. She’s previously worn designs from Alexander McQueen on several occasions, including her own wedding in 2011. She also wore a hat by Philip Treacy and shoes by Jimmy Choo. This dress in particular is a favorite of hers: She wore it to Trooping the Colour in 2016 and Princess Charlotte’s christening in 2015.

Kate Middleton at Princess Charlotte's christening in 2015 Matt Dunham/WPA Pool/Getty

Nearly all of Kate’s family is in attendance at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s nuptials. William is serving as best man, while Prince George and Princess Charlotte are also in the wedding party, reprising the roles of page boy and bridesmaid that they played in Aunt Pippa Middleton’s wedding last May. As Louis is only a few weeks old, he remained at home during the celebrations.

Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock

Unlike William, George and Charlotte, Kate did not play a formal role in the ceremony. Meghan will not have a maid of honor, as she didn’t want to choose between her “very close-knit circle of friends.” Kate will sit near the front of St. George’s Chapel during the ceremony alongside the rest of the royal family.

This is likely one of the only times Kate will appear in public over the next few months. She is only a few weeks into her maternity leave, and will continue taking a break from official royal duties until later into the summer.