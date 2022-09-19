Kate Middleton Arrives with Prince George and Princess Charlotte to Queen's Funeral at Westminster Abbey

Kate Middleton is joining the royal family in saying goodbye to their matriarch.

The Princess of Wales arrived at Westminster Abbey in London Monday, joining other royals and world leaders for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth. She was also joined by her two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Prince William and Prince Harry took part in the procession from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey before her state funeral began on Monday morning, walking together beside their cousin, Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips.

The procession was led by King Charles III, who walked behind the Queen's coffin with siblings Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

When the coffin emerged from Westminster Hall, it was draped in the Royal Standard, on which was laid the Imperial State Crown and Regalia and a wreath of flowers chosen by King Charles III. The wreath included flowers and foliage cut from the gardens of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Charles' country home of Highgrove House.

Rosemary was included for remembrance as well as myrtle, the symbol of a happy marriage, cut from a plant that was grown from a sprig of myrtle in the Queen's wedding bouquet in 1947.

English oak, which symbolizes the strength of love, was there along with scented pelargoniums: garden roses, autumnal hydrangea, sedum, dahlias and scabious in shades of gold, pink and deep burgundy with touches of white to match the Royal Standard.

Westminster Abbey holds many memories for Kate as the location of numerous royal events, including her 2011 wedding to Prince William. Westminster Abbey was also where Queen Elizabeth wed Prince Philip, her husband of 73 years who died in April 2021, in November 1947.

Kate and husband Prince William, both 40, have carried out a number of engagements since the death of the Queen and taking on their new roles, including greeting Commonwealth troops in the U.K. for the Queen's funeral and viewing tributes to the monarch at her various royal residences.

As Kate prepared for her future role as Queen Consort, she looked to the best model available: Queen Elizabeth.

"Catherine has learned by observing," the Queen's biographer Sally Bedell Smith previously told PEOPLE. "She knows what resonates. She will have absorbed a lot from this Queen."

Although separated in age by 56 years, the Queen and Kate shared key qualifications for the job: quiet stoicism, unerring discretion and firm loyalty. Their opinions on contentious political issues are never heard, their commitment to the throne is unwavering and their public images are tightly controlled. Kate also embodies the Queen's unofficial motto for public life: "Never complain, never explain."

Kate and Prince William proved themselves dedicated members of the royal family in the final years of Queen Elizabeth's life.

They "are representing the Queen impeccably," added Bedell Smith. "They're showing a kind of dedication she would be proud of. And that probably gives her hope."

Following the state funeral, the royal family will process with Queen Elizabeth's coffin to Wellington Arch, from where the Queen will be driven to Windsor. After another procession to St. George's Chapel within Windsor Castle, they will gather for a committal service.

Queen Elizabeth will be privately interred in St. George's Chapel.

There, she will be buried beside husband Prince Philip and near her sister, Princess Margaret, and her parents, King George VI and the Queen Mother.