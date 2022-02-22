Kate Middleton Arrives in Denmark for a Rare Solo Overseas Tour!

The Duchess of Cambridge's last solo tour was in 2017 when she traveled to Luxembourg

Kate Middleton has touched down in Denmark for her first solo overseas tour since 2017.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, arrived in Copenhagen on Tuesday for a two-day visit that will highlight her Early Year Foundation and honor Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee year.

Upon her arrival, she was greeted by Emma Hopkins, the British ambassador to Denmark. It is the second time Kate has visited Denmark — the first time was in 2011, shortly after her royal wedding to Prince William.

Kate's first stop was to the University of Copenhagen to learn from world-leading researchers running the Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Project (CIMHP), which aims to promote the mental well-being of and relationships between infants and their parents.

During her visit, the royal will be hosted at Christian IX's Palace by Queen Margrethe II, who, like Queen Elizabeth, is celebrating a Jubilee this year. (Queen Margrethe is marking 50 years on the throne, while Queen Elizabeth is celebrating 70 years.)

The Danish monarch, 81, recently recovered from COVID-19 after experiencing mild symptoms. Queen Elizabeth, 95, has also been diagnosed with coronavirus and is currently experiencing "mild, cold-like symptoms," according to Buckingham Palace.

Kate will also undertake a visit with Princess Mary, who recently celebrated her milestone 50th birthday, to see the work of the Mary Foundation, founded in 2007 by the Crown Princess to protect vulnerable women and children from domestic violence.

The visit is a reminder of the long-standing relationship between the two royal families.

During the two days, Kate will spend time learning how Denmark has "created an enabling culture for early childhood development, specifically how it has promoted infant mental wellbeing alongside physical health, and how it harnesses the power of nature, relationships and playful learning in the first five years of life," Kensington Palace announced.

It is the first time Kate has taken the work of The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, which aims to increase awareness of and encourage the best work for the 0-5 age group and their carers, to the international stage.