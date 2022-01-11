Kate Middleton Was a 'Bit Fearful' Ahead of Her 40th Birthday Photoshoot, Says Photographer

Paolo Roversi said that while Kate is used to the press, she's not used to posing

You'd never know it from the final product, but Kate Middleton was uneasy about getting in front of the camera for her 40th birthday portraits.

Photographer Paolo Roversi told Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera that the Duchess of Cambridge was "apprehensive" about the photoshoot at the start.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Every day she is machine-gunned by photographers but not used to posing; knowing my photos with the models she was a bit fearful in facing a real session, which then required about four hours of work," Roversi said. "But once she started it would be very easy, I reassured her. And so it was."

Over the weekend, Kensington Palace shared three portraits from the session, which took place in November at London's Kew Gardens.

PORTRAITS TO MARK THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE’S 40TH BIRTHDAY Kate Middleton | Credit: Paolo Roversi

Kate's family chose the close-up shot of Kate smiling in a one-shoulder dress with her hair swept over her shoulders, and according to the photographer, it's "where a carefree girl returns."

Some photos from the shoot have yet to be revealed to the public, including one of Kate dancing.

"In the end I wanted to take pictures in motion, so with that wonderful wide skirt I made her dance in front of my camera, a kind of accelerated waltz mixed with a pinch of rock 'n roll," Roversi shared.

Royal fans were quick to draw comparisons between the portraits of Kate and photos of royal queens and princesses of the past.

Princess Alexandra of Denmark; Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge Princess Alexandra of Denmark; Kate Middleton | Credit: Alamy Stock Photo; Paolo Roversi/Handout/Kensington Palace via Getty Image

Both the style and Kate's ensemble are reminiscent of a June 1864 photo featuring Princess Alexandra of Denmark, who went on to become the Princess of Wales and Queen consort to King Edward VII following the death her mother-in-law, Queen Victoria, in 1901. From the sepia tones to the off-the-shoulder white gown featuring bow sleeves, Kate clearly took some inspiration from the 19th-century shot.

In fact, Kate did her final dissertation at St. Andrews University (where she met Prince William!) on Victorian photography when she was studying art history in college. She also selected several images and wrote the foreword to the exhibition catalogue for "Victorian Giants: The Birth of Art Photography" at London's National Portrait Gallery in 2018.

Roversi also told the Italian newspaper that Kate showed him works by mid-19th century artists Dante Gabriel Rossetti and Sir David Coyle Burne-Jones "to give me inspiration."